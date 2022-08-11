ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County reports dip in new COVID-19 cases, but 4 new deaths

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 331 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when the county reported 661 new cases. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 164,997.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Three new COVID-19-related death certificates were received by DCHD since Monday’s report. An unvaccinated woman in her 60s has died, a vaccinated man in his 70s and a vaccinated man and a vaccinated woman in their 80s have died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,149.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:

  • There were 152 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.
    • Eighteen adults with COVID-19 were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were no additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results.
    • Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 87% occupancy rate with 172 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 30 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available.

WOWT

1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Educators and families face new CDC guidelines as kids go back to school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the new school year begins, parents may be wondering how new, updated Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19 protocols will affect their children in the classroom. Released Thursday, the new guidelines mainly affect quarantining, social distancing, and testing. Many school districts began scaling back...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

$25,000 reward being offered in Douglas County homicide

(Douglas County, NE) -- A reward is being offered for information in a Douglas County homicide. On Thursday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that tips leading to an arrest in the death of Lamar Nedd are eligible for a reward up to $25,000. The Sheriff's Office says around 10:15 Sunday morning, deputies were called to the area of 75th and Rainwood Road after someone located a dead body along the roadside. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office publicly identified LNedd, also known as “Freddy Dead,” as the victim.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students

Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop

STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Inmate Missing From Corrections Facility Arrested By Lincoln Police

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 12)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday arrested a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, who left the facility nearly two months ago. Semaj Ross, 44, was put in the Lancaster County Jail on new charges, including delivery or possession of a hazardous drug. In a...
LINCOLN, NE
