Marlborough, MA

communityadvocate.com

Joseph B. Doyle, 86, of Westborough

– Joseph Bernard Doyle (86) of Westborough passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his wife Simmi Doyle of Westborough, daughter Susan Doyle of Westborough, and daughter Leslie Doyle and son-in-law Kyle Mann of Sherborn. Joe will be dearly remembered for his boyish grin, his devotion...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Susan Goellner, 76, of Northborough and Dennis Port

– Susan (Medill) Goellner, 76 of Northborough and Dennis Port died on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Susan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary, and her two sons: Michael and his wife, Lauren of Marlborough and John and his wife Veronica, of Northborough. Her four grandchildren include: Jillian, Ryan, Owen and Ciara. She leaves one sister, Martha McCook, and her husband William of Marlborough. In addition, she leaves her brother-in-law, Kim Goellner and his wife, Joan of Fargo, ND. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Clarice P. Smith, 80, of Marlborough

– Clarice P. Smith, 80 of Marlborough, died on Monday, August 8, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Cheticamp, Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Louise (Aucoin) Harris. Clarice migrated to America at the age of 18 where she met the love...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Joseph E. Kelly, 81, of Northborough

– We lost our Husband, our Dad, our Papa, our Friend, Joseph Edward Kelly, earlier this week, in the late evening of August 9, 2022. Joseph was born in West Virginia in 1941, the son of Joseph W. Kelly and Helen (Shively) Kelly. He was the oldest brother to his three siblings Jim Kelly, Robert Kelly, and Patricia (Kelly) Douglas.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip

HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
HUDSON, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston

Police recover body in Boston Harbor

Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
communityadvocate.com

Republican Town Committee restarts in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Republican Town Committee (RTC) is restarting and welcoming residents to attend its meetings. The RTC held a meeting at the Northborough Free Library Tuesday last month and discussed how it could recognize and support residents who want to run for local office and the possibility of having a booth at Applefest.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force

“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look

QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Friday morning in a crash with a car in Milford, Massachusetts. Milford police said the crash happened at the intersection of Purchase Street and Fountain Street. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling on Purchase Street...
MILFORD, MA
consultant360.com

A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla

1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester

A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
WORCESTER, MA

