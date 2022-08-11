Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Smith’s Relationship Timeline
A second chance at love. Pierce Brosnan weathered ups and downs in his love life — which led him to a marriage with Keely Shaye Smith that has lasted over 20 years. The actor was previously married to Cassandra Harris from 1980 until her death in 1991. Over the course of his first marriage, Brosnan […]
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
TODAY.com
Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film
Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
RELATED PEOPLE
Married Couple Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Didn’t Bond Over Their Fame
While it's easy to see how shared fame may have brought the couple closer, Daryl Hannah and Neil Young bonded over other things entirely.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
‘She’s All That’: A ‘Devastated’ Freddie Prinze Jr. Broke Down After Filming an Emotional Scene With Rachael Leigh Cook
For Prinze Jr., 'She's All That' brought back memories of his time in high school. He once shared that he broke down after filming an emotional scene.
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo
Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
Kirk Douglas Once Explained to Michael Douglas Why ‘Romancing the Stone’ Is His Most ‘Important’ Movie
Actor Kirk Douglas once told his son, Michael Douglas, that the most important film of his career was 'Romancing the Stone.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off
Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey names her most embarrassing film: 'I thought nobody was going to see it'
On the release of her new biography, actress Jennifer Grey talks with old friend Rob Lowe on his podcast about the biggest bombs of their career: ‘it was wild’
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Comments / 0