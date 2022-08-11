ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
TODAY.com

Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film

Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
