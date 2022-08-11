ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Here’s how many guns have been found at Austin airport security this year

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWkiM_0hDZyIPs00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration at the Austin airport found a gun at a security checkpoint Wednesday. The agency said it’s the 96th gun found so far in 2022 at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The TSA reminded travelers having a gun in your carry-on luggage could lead to fines, delays, missed flights and even arrests. The agency said to empty your carry-on before packing, so you don’t mistakenly forget a gun in your bag.

Austin airport reminds passengers how to properly pack, travel with firearms

In 2021, the TSA said 110 guns were confiscated at AUS security checkpoints. That number increased from 93 in 2018, before the pandemic caused those numbers and the number of travelers to drop in 2019 and 2020.

The TSA said the majority of guns were loaded when they were found in 2021.

READ: More than 100 guns were caught at Austin airport security checkpoints in 2021

According to nationwide data from the TSA, the airport with the most guns caught by TSA officials in 2021 was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with 507 guns.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was second on the list with 317 guns caught last year, and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport was third with 245 guns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps

Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Guns#Austin Airport#Tsa#Aus#Nexstar Media Inc
San Antonio Current

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
THRALL, TX
KVUE

Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVUE

Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental

AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy