For the second year in a row, “The View” is the most-watched daytime talk show across both network and syndication, Variety has learned. For the 2021-2022 television season, the ABC series ranked No. 1 in both households and total viewers, topping all other network and syndicated daytime talk shows with a 1.7 rating, tied with “Dr. Phil” in households, and an average of 2.411 million total viewers for the season, per Nielsen. In total viewers for the full season, “The View” came ahead of “Dr. Phil,” which ranked in second place, averaging 2.405 million total viewers, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” with...
