In response to recent letters that discussed a need for more shopping options in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on this topic. “I hear everyone asking for more grocery shopping options, and that’s great, but what we need in the southeast/downtown/Silver Springs area is decent shopping and restaurants. The only decent place to shop is Bealls at Six Gun Plaza. There are two Walmart’s, but that’s it for shopping at this end. No furniture stores, great restaurants, entertainment, Home Depot, specialty stores for clothing, home decor, garden center, etc. We don’t need any more fast food places, car washes, gas stations, or storage facilities. We want and need better shopping options for the southeast section of Ocala. I do most of my shopping and eating out in The Villages and Lady Lake area because of the better choices they offer,” says Ocala resident Vicki Briggs.

OCALA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO