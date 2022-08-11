Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence
Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
Rape suspect sniffed out, captured by Yakima County K9 in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities located and arrested a man who was wanted for alleged sex crimes in Yakima County thanks to the powerful nose and quick reaction of a veteran K9 name Zuza. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force...
Yakima Police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 73-year-old motorcyclist Saturday morning. According to police, the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound in the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue around 10:45 a.m. when he was seen attempting to change lanes to get around a stopped delivery vehicle.
nbcrightnow.com
YFD investigates string of dumpster fires
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department responded to nine different dumpster fires in the downtown area from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. There were 2 fires on S. 3rd St, 4 on S. 4th St, and 3 on S. 6th St. This string of dumpster fires is under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
UPCOMING: Step into the shoes of Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies with its Citizen's Academy
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is hosting its first Citizen's Academy in four years. Participants will get to ride-along with a deputy, meet the K-9 unit, sit with a 911 dispatcher, hit the firing range and more. "If people out there do not believe in our...
73-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a 73-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday. Police stated that the man was travelling east on the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The driver changed lanes to go around a stopped delivery vehicle. According to the witnesses, the...
nbcrightnow.com
Scam calls appear as Benton County Sheriff's Office
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about another spark in scam calls. People have received calls claiming there are warrants out for their arrest, asking for money and asking for personal information. While the BCSO office number is 509-735-6555, it is...
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
14 dumpster fires set across Yakima overnight, suspect in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. — Firefighters and police officers were sent to the locations of various dumpsters across the Downtown Yakima area on Sunday night after fires were lit at more than a dozen locations. According to Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, officers arrested a male...
ifiberone.com
Local man allegedly involved with supremacist group found in U-Haul with plans to ruin pride event pleads ‘not guilty’
ELLENSBURG - A 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to show up to a pride event in riot gear pled in court on Monday. According to the Spokesman Review, Spencer Thomas Simpson and three other members of the organization known...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman killed by truck in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at the Pilot Truck Stop at 1307 N. Dolarway, around 7:45 last night. A 65 year old female from Riverside, California was hit by a truck in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Update: Pack the Patrol Car fills four patrol cars with supplies
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Saturday afternoon, the Benton County Sheriff's Office filled about 3 and a half patrol cars with school supply donations and more. Over the next week, BCSO plans on delivering supplies to local school. In a Facebook post, BCSO shares how thankful it is for community partners...
nbcrightnow.com
Naches fire department remembers lost firefighters
NACHES, Wash.- Today the Naches Fire Department paid tribute to 25 firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The firefighters and their legacies were remembered in a ceremony with the Naches fire department.
nbcrightnow.com
Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault
The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
nbcrightnow.com
Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
ifiberone.com
Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
Comments / 0