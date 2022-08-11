ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence

Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
nbcrightnow.com

YFD investigates string of dumpster fires

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department responded to nine different dumpster fires in the downtown area from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. There were 2 fires on S. 3rd St, 4 on S. 4th St, and 3 on S. 6th St. This string of dumpster fires is under...
nbcrightnow.com

Scam calls appear as Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about another spark in scam calls. People have received calls claiming there are warrants out for their arrest, asking for money and asking for personal information. While the BCSO office number is 509-735-6555, it is...
News Talk KIT

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash

A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
nbcrightnow.com

73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
nbcrightnow.com

Woman killed by truck in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at the Pilot Truck Stop at 1307 N. Dolarway, around 7:45 last night. A 65 year old female from Riverside, California was hit by a truck in the...
nbcrightnow.com

Update: Pack the Patrol Car fills four patrol cars with supplies

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Saturday afternoon, the Benton County Sheriff's Office filled about 3 and a half patrol cars with school supply donations and more. Over the next week, BCSO plans on delivering supplies to local school. In a Facebook post, BCSO shares how thankful it is for community partners...
nbcrightnow.com

Naches fire department remembers lost firefighters

NACHES, Wash.- Today the Naches Fire Department paid tribute to 25 firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The firefighters and their legacies were remembered in a ceremony with the Naches fire department.
nbcrightnow.com

Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault

The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
nbcrightnow.com

Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
ifiberone.com

Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
