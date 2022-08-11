ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Gambling Expert Reveals 'Lock' Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame

One of the biggest games of the 2022 college football season will take place in its very first week as the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ahead of that marquee first game, one gambling expert has revealed his "lock" for the matchup. Taking to Twitter, Will Meade tweeted that he is taking Notre Dame at +15.5 against the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
On3.com

KSR Today: Big Blue Bahamas Tour Game 3

After a day off in paradise, the Kentucky men’s basketball team will return to action this evening for game three of their international tour. After taking down the Dominican Republic and Monterrey Tech, the Wildcats will face off against Carleton University (Canada) on Saturday evening. The tip is scheduled...
LEXINGTON, KY
E! News

E! News

203K+
Followers
49K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy