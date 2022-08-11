Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA 22 85 x5 Upgrade: How to Complete
FIFA 22 85 x5 Upgrade released Aug. 12 as yet another upgrade SBC to complete during the annual FUTTIES promotion. EA Sports has released a plethora of upgrade packs through the SBC section of FIFA Ultimate Team during FUTTIES. Coupled with each 'Best of' batch released, this is one of the best times to pack promotional items players might've missed on earlier in the cycle. The 85 x10 Upgrade has been one of the most popular releases in FUTTIES, but now there's a bite-sized version to complete for lesser requirements.
FIFA・
Golden Guardians grab last playoff berth in LCS Summer Split
The Golden Guardians snagged the final playoff berth on the last day of the group stage at the League of
Legends Crypto and Wattson Unlikely to Receive Complete Reworks
Season 14 of Apex Legends has just arrived and we are still in the process of determining what the meta is. One of the most popular Legends, Valkyrie, just received a nerf but according to some of the game's top players she's still a viable choice. But what about other...
RELATED PEOPLE
Warzone SMG Tier List August 2022
Our Warzone SMG tier list for August 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the initial Season 4 Reloaded patch,...
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0