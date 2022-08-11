Read full article on original website
Ninja or Die - Announce trailer
Take a look at Ninja or Die in this trailer to see gameplay and more from this upcoming game, where you must master violent precision platforming in medieval Japan as a lethal Secret Agent with lightning mobility. Ninja or Die is coming to Windows PC via Steam in early 2023.
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection - Nintendo Switch Trailer
The Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection, featuring Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 27, 2022. Check out the trailer.
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
Marvel's Spider-Man PC: Incredible Stan Lee Mod Gameplay
Just four days after its release on PC, Marvel's Spider-Man already has a mod that lets users play as the comic's co-creator Stan Lee. While it's not perfect and can lead to some hilarious unintended moments (maybe stick around after the end IGN bumper), the Spider-Man reskin looks pretty impressive in cutscenes, and there's nothing more magical than watching Stan Lee take down an entire room full of baddies.
Rollerdrome - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
Rollerdrome is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Check out the slick animated launch trailer and get ready to take on the role of Kara Hassan in this third-person shooter-skater game. Rollerdrome is set in 2030, in a world where the public is kept distracted...
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Episode Release Schedule Revealed
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will begin with a two-episode premiere at the beginning of September. Prime Video will then release a new episode every week – and has revealed what times they'll drop. The episodes will launch at the same time around the world,...
Stripe (Gremlin)
Stripe the Gremlin is a playable character in MultiVersus. He's part of the Season 1 update. His release date has yet to be announced. Of all the mischievous creatures in the multiverse, few can claim responsibility for the pure, unadulterated chaos of the Gremlins. The evil leader of the first batch of Gremlins, Stripe is stronger, more intelligent, and more dangerous than the others. His mischievous mind allowed him to trick those around him and fuel his ascent to Gremlin-hood, but what use will his trickery be when faced with the power of Black Adam or the ingenuity of Rick Sanchez? We'll have to wait to find out…
Star Wars: Rogue One to Return to Theaters, With a Sneak Peek of Andor Attached
Star Wars spin-off Rogue One is heading back to theaters, and it's bringing a sneak peek at prequel series Andor with it. The gripping prelude to Star Wars: A New Hope is coming back to the big screen in North America. There’s not long to wait, either – Rogue One returns to 150 IMAX theaters across the US on August 26, 2022.
Rumbleverse Review
Much of the joy from any good battle royale is derived from the feeling of making big plays, and hoo boy! If there’s one thing that Rumbleverse is good at, it’s setting you up for opportunities for big plays. The latest from Iron Galaxy Studios (the developers of Divekick and seasons 2 and 3 of Killer Instinct) Rumbleverse is a free-to-play, melee-driven battle royale with a very Fortnite’y, but nonetheless charming cartoony artstyle, infused with all of the pomp and grandeur of professional wrestling. One moment you’ll be Irish-Whipping an opponent into a wall for a brutal wall combo, the next you’ll be chokeslamming bodies off of skyscrapers, and occasionally giant-swinging them into the ocean. It’s silly fun at its best, and while there are several painful moments in the form of slow matchmaking, a variety of latency-related bugs, and a shop that feels a bit understocked and pricey compared to what the competition offers (at least right out of the gate) Rumbleverse is nonetheless one of the most unique battle royales in recent memory and a breath of fresh air in a crowded genre.
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
5 Minutes of Fortnite X Dragon Ball Z Gameplay
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z have come together in an unlikely collab and you can find various power ups located around the Fortnite Island, buy the Goku and Vegeta skins, and kamehameha some enemies in battle royale! Check out five minutes of Goku gameplay here.
Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys
Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
Overwatch 2 Is Getting Cross-Progression, and Account Merging Is Coming for the Original Game
Overwatch 2 will include cross-progression across all formats. Starting today, you'll be able to merge console and PC accounts from the original game, carrying all your collected progression with you to the new version. Overwatch 2 will essentially replace the original Overwatch when the game is launched on October 4,...
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
The Hammer is one of the hammer Weapons in Elden Ring. "Hammer comprised of a large stone affixed to a metal handle. Originally a blacksmith's tool. The art of smithing is said to have originated among the giants. This weapon's striking attacks boast ample weight behind them." Default Weapon Skill.
Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Will Be Less Anime, More Global
The first season of Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions included involvement from some of the best Japanese animation studios in the world, but for its second season, the show is looking to go even bigger. Speaking to Deadline, Executive Producer James Waugh said the next season of Visions will take a...
Westworld: Season 4 Finale - Review
Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Que Será, Será," which aired on Aug. 14 on HBO. With Westworld going so big with its robot apocalypse, and even bigger with the absolute end point for all humanity, there was no story left... than to go back to the park. Shrink it all back down to something smaller. Give us Westworld again. It was almost comical how far reaching the story journeyed beyond the park of the first two seasons (while still keeping it in the title), so much so that this season and the previous one featured new parks, just to make things feel tethered. There were no massive surprises in "Que Será, Será" (since there there was no going back from last week) but it still unfolded nicely as an "aftermath"-style finale leading us into the next -- and presumedly final -- stage of the story.
Marika's Hammer
"Stone hammer made in the lands of the Numen, outside the Lands Between. The tool with which Queen Marika shattered the Elden Ring and Radagon attempted to repair it. The hammer partially broke upon shattering the Ring, becoming splintered with rune fragments." The Marika's Hammer Default Weapon Skill is Gold...
How to Watch She-Hulk: Release Date and Episode Streaming Guide
With so many upcoming MCU movies and TV shows on the horizon, there's a lot of Marvel content to look forward to over the next few years. If you're waiting for the the next big MCU series to arrive, though, you won't have to wait much longer. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming to Disney Plus this Thursday.
