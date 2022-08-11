ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Chicago Summer Float Party takes place this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for something to float your boat this weekend, without actually getting on one, the Friends of the Chicago River have just the ticket for you!

On Sunday, the advocacy group is hosting the first Chicago Summer Float Party. you'll be able to jump into your favorite inflatable, and float downstream along the North Branch from River Park to Clark Park.

It's all about celebrating the beauty and safety of the Chicago River.

"It's an adventure, but it's advocacy. It's really painting a picture of a different river, not one that people remember from the olden days when it was polluted, but one that's got a bright future, that's full of fish, full of turtles and muskrats and beavers and people!"

Before you pump up your unicorn floaty, get your tickets before Thursday night's 10:00 p.m. Go to ChicagoRiver.org . There's only 500 available.

