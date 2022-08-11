Funeral, burial services being held Thursday for Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

Funeral being held Thursday for Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral services are being held Thursday for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), after she and three other people were killed in a car accident last week.

Members of the Michiana community remembered Walorski on Wednesday at her visitation at Granger Community Church near South Bend.

Her funeral is Thursday, also at Granger Community Church. A procession will then take her casket to Southlawn Cemetery for a public burial service.

Walorski and two aides were heading north on State Road 19 on Aug. 3, when their Toyota RAV 4 crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a Buick LeSabre.

All three people in the RAV 4 — Walorski, 58; her district director Zachery Potts, 27; and communications director Emma Thomson, 28 — died as a result of their injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the LeSabre — 56-year-old Edith Schmucker — also died in the crash.

Walorski was elected to represent Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes South Bend, in 2012 after serving three terms in the statehouse. She was the top Republican on the House Ethics Committee, and served on the Ways and Means Committee.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has scheduled a special election to fill Walorski's seat for the remainder of her term, which expires on Jan. 3, 2023. That special election will be held the same day as the Nov. 8 general election.