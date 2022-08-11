Hunter Biden computer repairman rails against FBI's 'blatant double standard'



T he Delaware computer repair shop owner who provided Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop to the FBI railed against the law enforcement agency for its "blatant double standard" following its raid against former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago.

"My family and I have witnessed the bias in the FBI going back as far as October of 2019, when they refused to touch the Hunter Biden laptop with a 10-foot pole, until finally, in December, they came and took it," John Paul Mac Isaac told Fox & Friends First on Thursday morning. "Even then, they seemed reluctant."

"A whistleblower on the Left gets anonymity and gets to have their person remain intact, while I blew a whistle and I had to flee the state with death threats," Mac Isaac added. "So I've definitely witnessed a double standard here."

Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for alleged tax and foreign lobbying violations, was pictured joining his father, President Joe Biden, on Air Force One on Wednesday for a flight to South Carolina for a family vacation.

Mac Isaac said Hunter Biden's appearance with his father goes to show he is "beyond reproach."

"Last I checked, doing drugs is bad, sex trafficking across multiple state lines is bad," Mac Isaac said. "There has been a plethora of criminal activity that has come off that laptop, and the FBI has been in possession of that laptop since Dec. 9, 2019."

"And the son of the president of the United States continues to wave from the balcony of the White House. He continues to fly on Air Force One. He's beyond reproach," he said, adding that "apparently, there are people above the law, and I think if your last name is Biden or even Pelosi, you get afforded that opportunity."

The FBI carried out a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. The Department of Justice and the FBI have remained tight-lipped about the purpose of the raid, but numerous news outlets have reported the search was related to boxes of materials Trump brought back to his Florida resort after leaving office in January 2021.

Top Republican lawmakers also accused the FBI of engaging in a double standard with its handling of Hunter Biden and its move to raid Trump's home in Florida.

“The raid of MAL [Mar-a-Lago] is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted. “Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

