ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Business
WHAS11

Bellarmine University receives $1.45 million grant to invest in STEM teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The over $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation's Robert Noyce program will support Bellarmine University's Noyce Knight Scholars. The School of Education had previously received a $125,000 Noyce Capacity Building Grant in 2019, the new grant will instead focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics areas of biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#School Supplies#Inflation#Back To School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
WHAS11

Shawnee Boys & Girls Club hosts back-to-school bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public School students wrap up their first few days of the school year, the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club held a back-to-school bash to celebrate on Friday. They gave away backpacks and school supplies, held games, had food, an inflatable and held a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Crews work to clean unknown chemical from Indiana creek

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a creek in New Albany turned bright blue after an unknown chemical substance spilled into the waterway. According to a Facebook post by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, the department was notified of the chemical spill in Fall Run Creek on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Baptist Health opens urgent care center and ER in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade

CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WBKO

CDC: Don’t worry about social distancing but don’t get rid of the mask

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 is neither gone nor forgotten in the Louisville Metro but health experts view newly-relaxed CDC recommendations are a sign that progress is being made. “I think that acknowledges the extent of the disease in our population and the number of people that have been exposed...
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy