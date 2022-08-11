Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Resource teachers providing support in classrooms as teacher shortage continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time, Westport Middle School is using a resource teacher from the district to fill in for a classroom. Jefferson County Public Schools has 54 district resource teachers in 34 schools, the most ever used at the start of the school year. “We usually...
spectrumnews1.com
Jefferson County parent reveals lengthy bus delay during first week of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is already feeling the effect of needing 70 more bus drivers. Some students at JCPS waited nearly 20 minutes to over an hour for a school bus to pick them up on the first day of school on Wednesday. It’s something Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio addressed as an ongoing challenge.
'We have significant community pushback': JCPS Board member wants school district's masking policy modified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Board member James Craig wants the school district to modify its current masking policy. "Given the substantial community feedback, I think we have an obligation to the city to have a discussion about it," Craig said. Craig is referencing the latest...
Wave 3
‘It hurts a lot’: Nonprofit works to restore abandoned graveyard for families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue was abandoned decades ago. A local nonprofit called Friends of Eastern Cemetery works to make sure no family is forgotten. Founder Andy Harpole said he started the nonprofit in 2013. “The reason we do it is because all of the people here...
wdrb.com
Building industry association opening new HVAC trade school program in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trade school will open soon in Louisville. The Building Institute of Greater Louisville will offer a training program focused on the Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trade. Students will get classroom and hands-on learning to prepare them to work in the field...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
Bellarmine University receives $1.45 million grant to invest in STEM teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The over $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation's Robert Noyce program will support Bellarmine University's Noyce Knight Scholars. The School of Education had previously received a $125,000 Noyce Capacity Building Grant in 2019, the new grant will instead focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics areas of biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics.
wdrb.com
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
wdrb.com
Metro United Way launches new online platform connecting Jefferson County residents with needed resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit launched a new platform to help connect people to the resources they need. Metro United Way's virtual United Community Care Coordination Center is now open to anyone in Louisville and Jefferson County in partnership with another local nonprofit, The Hope Buss. MUW said...
Bernheim Forest's 'most successful' education program now available for middle schoolers
CLERMONT, Ky. — Four years ago, the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest launched their "most successful" educational program. The program was called "Restoring Nature’s Classroom", according to a press release. For four years, the program was for fourth grade students at Hazelwood Elementary School. Now, it's available to...
'Frustrated, violated, shocked': Cherokee Triangle homeowners look for help in car keying incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland neighbors living in Cherokee Triangle are looking for a man, captured on security camera video, allegedly keying cars in the area Satuday. Lena Lions, who lives in the area, says her and fellow homeowners are, "frustrated, violated, shocked." According to neighbors, he was going around...
Kentucky city seeks to help residents buy vacant properties
Louisville's Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are empty lots, the Courier Journal reported.
wnky.com
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocate Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
Shawnee Boys & Girls Club hosts back-to-school bash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public School students wrap up their first few days of the school year, the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club held a back-to-school bash to celebrate on Friday. They gave away backpacks and school supplies, held games, had food, an inflatable and held a...
Crews work to clean unknown chemical from Indiana creek
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a creek in New Albany turned bright blue after an unknown chemical substance spilled into the waterway. According to a Facebook post by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, the department was notified of the chemical spill in Fall Run Creek on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.
wdrb.com
Baptist Health opens urgent care center and ER in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
wdrb.com
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
WBKO
CDC: Don’t worry about social distancing but don’t get rid of the mask
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 is neither gone nor forgotten in the Louisville Metro but health experts view newly-relaxed CDC recommendations are a sign that progress is being made. “I think that acknowledges the extent of the disease in our population and the number of people that have been exposed...
