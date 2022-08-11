ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Go Blue Ridge

Road Closures Throughout Boone

Starting tonight flagging operations will begin on King Street from 10PM and end on 6AM. The operations will reduce traffic to one lane. This is in addition to the the south bound lane of Depot Street, beginning at the intersection of King Street and Depot Street near the Shoppes at Farmers, and ending at the intersection of Depot Street and Howard Street near Boone's Fly Shop, being closed the business week of August 15th from 7:00am to 4:30pm every day, for sidewalk construction. The entrance to the private parking lot behind Shoppes at Farmer's off of Depot Street will be closed during the construction period, however the parking lot will continue to be accessible through Howard Street. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes. For more information on this closure and future closures call the Town of Boone Administration Department at (828)-268-6201 or Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Police Department hosts Summer Blast

BPD has “Summer Blast”. One of the ideas America was founded on is community. It is important for all parts of a community to maintain some sort of relationship in whatever form that may take, and it's protectors are no different. The Boone Police Department is dedicated to keeping a strong relationship with it's community and to remind people that though they are here to enforce the law they are just as human as you or me. Last week members of the BPD gathered at Meadow Hill for the second annual “Summer Blast”.
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality

BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
BEAUFORT, NC
FOX Carolina

Crash causes delays in McDowell County

MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Storms topple trees in Burke, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail moved through the Charlotte area Monday evening. In addition to heavy rain, there was also a small chance of an isolated tornado. Storms continued through the Interstate 77 corridor of the Carolinas Monday night. The storms, which...
CHARLOTTE, NC

