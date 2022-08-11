Starting tonight flagging operations will begin on King Street from 10PM and end on 6AM. The operations will reduce traffic to one lane. This is in addition to the the south bound lane of Depot Street, beginning at the intersection of King Street and Depot Street near the Shoppes at Farmers, and ending at the intersection of Depot Street and Howard Street near Boone's Fly Shop, being closed the business week of August 15th from 7:00am to 4:30pm every day, for sidewalk construction. The entrance to the private parking lot behind Shoppes at Farmer's off of Depot Street will be closed during the construction period, however the parking lot will continue to be accessible through Howard Street. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes. For more information on this closure and future closures call the Town of Boone Administration Department at (828)-268-6201 or Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO