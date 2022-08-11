Read full article on original website
Go Blue Ridge
Road Closures Throughout Boone
Starting tonight flagging operations will begin on King Street from 10PM and end on 6AM. The operations will reduce traffic to one lane. This is in addition to the the south bound lane of Depot Street, beginning at the intersection of King Street and Depot Street near the Shoppes at Farmers, and ending at the intersection of Depot Street and Howard Street near Boone's Fly Shop, being closed the business week of August 15th from 7:00am to 4:30pm every day, for sidewalk construction. The entrance to the private parking lot behind Shoppes at Farmer's off of Depot Street will be closed during the construction period, however the parking lot will continue to be accessible through Howard Street. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes. For more information on this closure and future closures call the Town of Boone Administration Department at (828)-268-6201 or Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250.
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
WRAL
How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and county leaders have...
WYFF4.com
NC trucker's decision to use truck's most basic feature likely saved his and other lives, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A decision by a North Carolina trucker to use one of the truck’s most basic features likely saved his life and the lives of others, according to Julia Casadonte, with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. In August of last year, Donald Maines of Surry...
Go Blue Ridge
Boone Police Department hosts Summer Blast
BPD has “Summer Blast”. One of the ideas America was founded on is community. It is important for all parts of a community to maintain some sort of relationship in whatever form that may take, and it's protectors are no different. The Boone Police Department is dedicated to keeping a strong relationship with it's community and to remind people that though they are here to enforce the law they are just as human as you or me. Last week members of the BPD gathered at Meadow Hill for the second annual “Summer Blast”.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Wanted For Breaking Into Lincoln County Home And Stealing Items
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives say one man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a home in Lincoln County on August 10th and one person involved is still wanted by police. Deputies were dispatched to the home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road after the owner discovered the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality
BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
Catawba County adds 7 school resource officers at elementary schools
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Maiden Police Department have worked together to add 7 deputies and officers to their existing school resource officers. In a release, the sheriff’s office said the two law enforcement agencies worked with Catawba County Board of Commissioners,...
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
FOX Carolina
Crash causes delays in McDowell County
MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
JCPD: One taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash involving pedestrian
UPDATE: An investigation by the Johnson City Police Department revealed that a 2017 Honda Civic being driven by an Elizabethton woman was traveling west on East Unaka Avenue when she hit another woman who was attempting to cross the road. The woman who was hit by was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center with […]
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest Iredell County Man For Drug Trafficking After Traffic Stop In Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a 52-year-old Iredell County man for drug trafficking after finding illegal narcotics inside his car during a traffic stop on Saturday. Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. During...
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
Man arrested following armed robbery in Polk Co.
A man was arrested following an armed robbery in Polk County.
Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Morganton fell victim to a serial conman who has a history of taking advantage of the elderly, according to the Morganton police. Up until last year, the veteran, who’s family asked that we don’t share his name, said he...
Storms topple trees in Burke, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail moved through the Charlotte area Monday evening. In addition to heavy rain, there was also a small chance of an isolated tornado. Storms continued through the Interstate 77 corridor of the Carolinas Monday night. The storms, which...
