butlerradio.com
State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
South Euclid Police shoot at man who struck officer's vehicle
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Euclid.
WYTV.com
Suspect in Boardman credit union robbery arrested
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Police said Saturday the suspect in the robbery of Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Friday has been arrested. Bobbisue Averill, 42, was arrested at a gas station on Market Street by Youngstown Police after several tips. Averill was taken into custody and charged with...
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Motorcycle
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly operating a Sandy Lake man’s motorcycle without permission. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Austin Wayne Sanford in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on August 12.
25-year-old charged in South Side shooting that left person in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — A 25-year-old has been charged after a late-night shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Saturday. Jmel Jones has been charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for the 1200 block of Roland Way around 11:20 p.m. Officers said...
Suspect in custody in connection to armed Cuyahoga Falls car theft
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A suspect has been identified and incarcerated in the case of a Cuyahoga Falls automobile theft in which a victim was rear-ended, then had her car stolen at gunpoint, the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department announced. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
WYTV.com
Man in jail after police chase from OVI checkpoint
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is sitting in jail with charges after a police chase that started at an OVI checkpoint. Brian Chrystal, 41, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after Ohio State Highway Patrol chased him from the OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue into Salem. Chrystal finally...
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
wbrc.com
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Flames consume car in Brookfield parking lot Friday
It happened in Mr. D's parking lot on Warren-Sharon Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Boardman police ask for help identifying credit union robbery suspect
Boardman police are asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.
WYTV.com
17-year-old charged in connection to Liberty school threats
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager is now in custody, accused of making threats to groups at the Liberty Local School District last week. A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony inducing panic charge. It stems from the investigation into two threats made toward two different groups at Liberty Schools last week.
Verdict reached in 2018 Youngstown murder case
A jury has found Lavontae Knight guilty on all counts in the shooting death of Trevice Harris and the wounding of his girlfriend in 2018.
Southington man accused of exposing himself to 3-year-old
Police were called out to the 2700 block of Parkman Rd. NW Monday around 10 p.m.
Man shot and killed by his Lyft driver in local Sheetz parking lot; victim identified
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed by his Lyft driver in a local Sheetz parking lot. Allegheny County officials say police were called to the Sheetz on William Penn Highway at around 10:46 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. Officers...
Video: Police still searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Police body camera video shows aftermath of fight at assistant prosecutor’s home
According to a police report, City Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham told offers he was hosting a birthday party for his 19-year-old son.
