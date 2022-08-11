ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Suspect in Boardman credit union robbery arrested

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Police said Saturday the suspect in the robbery of Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Friday has been arrested. Bobbisue Averill, 42, was arrested at a gas station on Market Street by Youngstown Police after several tips. Averill was taken into custody and charged with...
BOARDMAN, OH
explore venango

Franklin Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Motorcycle

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly operating a Sandy Lake man’s motorcycle without permission. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Austin Wayne Sanford in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on August 12.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Man in jail after police chase from OVI checkpoint

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is sitting in jail with charges after a police chase that started at an OVI checkpoint. Brian Chrystal, 41, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after Ohio State Highway Patrol chased him from the OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue into Salem. Chrystal finally...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
wbrc.com

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

17-year-old charged in connection to Liberty school threats

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager is now in custody, accused of making threats to groups at the Liberty Local School District last week. A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony inducing panic charge. It stems from the investigation into two threats made toward two different groups at Liberty Schools last week.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

