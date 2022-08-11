ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package.

The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed.

Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to sign the measure into law on Thursday afternoon.

New Local Stories

The Legislature adjourned without taking up several measures Democrats had hoped to add to the agenda, including raising teacher salaries and adding exceptions to the state’s abortion ban.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

Guest
2d ago

Of course it’s not going to do anything to help the people who actually need money NOW!! But when you have rich people making those decisions, what do you expect?

Reply
4
Elizabeth Hoffman
2d ago

spend some on national guard. send help to kentucky. where to spend all that $$$. and you turned down help for renters. that is how you build wealth to buy a house.

Reply
2
Billie Drew
2d ago

this is how politicians line their friends pockets and their own.

Reply
6
KTLO

Governor addresses ‘special session successes’

Today I’d like to talk about the excellent position our state is in to provide additional financial relief for Arkansans. In December, we cut nearly $500 million in taxes which was the largest tax cut in Arkansas history. This gave the people of Arkansas some financial relief and continued my promise of cutting taxes for everyone.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway

Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House and Senate adjourned a special session Thursday, Aug. 11, after giving final approval to a $500 million tax cut package that had been proposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion. The legislature...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Recreational marijuana issue back on Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following a recent setback, the issue of recreational marijuana on the state ballot is one step closer to the November ballot. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title to place it on the ballot, according to content partner KARK.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase

THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
THAYER, MO
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Louisiana approved for Child Care P-EBT

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care...
LOUISIANA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
