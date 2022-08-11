Read full article on original website
How Long Does the Polio Vaccine Last? What to Know After the Recent Case in New York.
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is urging all New Yorkers to get the polio vaccine, if they haven’t done so already, following a case of polio last month in Rockland County, according to a statement released August 1. Polio, caused by poliovirus, is a potentially life-threatening...
Experts Know Very Little About COVID Reinfection, Including Long-Term Health Effects
Even though daily life may normal for some parts of the country, the pandemic is not behind us. A new subvariant of the coronavirus, omicron BA.5, is fueling a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S. In this wave, some people who have evaded the virus for years are reporting their first infection, while others who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 are testing positive again. This “reinfection” is typically defined as having a second confirmed case that occurs within 90 days of an earlier COVID infection.
Please Don’t Try to Diagnose Strangers With Monkeypox, You Guys
A recent New York Times report detailed an extremely messed up story of social media vigilantism: A 33-year-old woman with a health condition unrelated to monkeypox was filmed by strangers who assumed she was just out and about with the virus, based solely on the appearance of her skin. The video was posted to TikTok, where it went viral enough that it was sent back to the woman, Lilly Simon, who lives in Brooklyn.
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People
Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
The CDC Issued a Health Alert About Parechovirus in Babies—Here’s What You Need to Know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health advisory notifying health care providers that parechovirus is currently circulating in the U.S. Since May 2022, the organization has received reports from health care providers in “multiple states” of parechovirus infections in newborns and young babies.
What Is Legionnaires’ Disease? What to Know About the Napa County Outbreak
One person has died and 11 others were hospitalized due to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Napa County, California, according to a statement from the county released August 3. The 12 people—all Napa County residents—have been diagnosed since July 11, and three are still hospitalized, the statement said.
Banana Boat Spray Sunscreen Recalled Due to Traces of Cancer-Causing Chemical
Three batches of a Banana Boat sunscreen have been voluntarily recalled because they contain trace levels of a carcinogen called benzene, according to a statement from Edgewell Personal Care, the makers of Banana Boat products. The product is called Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 and is packaged in an aerosol can. Benzene is a chemical created through both human activities (such as secondhand tobacco smoke and industrial emissions) and natural processes (such as forest fires), per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
It’s Not Just You: Extreme Heat Is Making All of Us Really Cranky
At this point it may be easier to count how many regions across the United States are not experiencing major heat waves this summer. Austin, which is hot in any given year, has been breaking temperature records over and over again. The heat wave roiling through the northeast is set to break record-high temps in Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. On July 6 The New York Times reported that somewhere around 70 million people in the U.S. were under heat advisories or warnings.
How to Make an Abortion Emergency Plan Right Now
By now, you’re probably well aware that Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion in the U.S. on a federal level, has been overturned. With that, many people across the country now live in states where abortion is illegal or severely restricted—and access to crucial reproductive health care is only expected to become more challenging.
I’m a Dietitian and It’s Time to Stop Pathologizing ‘Emotional Eating’
To say that the term “emotional eating” has a bad rap is an understatement. Diet culture has long gone out of its way to convince us that food is the absolute last thing we should turn to in times of stress or sadness. How many times have you read that if you feel like eating a cookie after a bad day, taking a warm bath and doing some deep breathing is a “healthier” choice? Or that if you’re stressed and feeling snack-y, you should drink a few glasses of water instead? I know I’ve seen and heard that stuff more times than I can count.
The FDA Has Cracked Down on Amazon for Selling Unapproved Skin Tag Removal Products
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to three companies for selling unapproved skin tag and mole removal products. The companies—Amazon, Ariella Naturals, and Justified Laboratories—are in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), per a statement, which says “there are no FDA-approved over-the-counter drug products for the removal of moles and skin tags.” The warning letters cautioned the companies that failure to address the violations could result in legal action.
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Several Other Beverages Recalled Due to Bacteria Concerns
On July 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that food manufacturer Lyons Magnus LLC is voluntarily recalling various beverage products, including popular protein drinks, coffees, and plant-based milk, due to potential “microbial contamination.” The FDA specifically called out the organism Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause a rare but potentially serious infection. The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported yet, but a preliminary analysis found that the impacted products “did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”
How to Avoid Ticks When Running or Hiking Outdoors, According to Experts
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A clear mind, greater strength and endurance, a sense of wonder toward the world around you—there’s so much to be gained from taking your workout out in nature. What you don’t want to bring home from your adventures is Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Powassan virus, or any other tick-borne illness.
What Is Brown Noise and Can It Really Help People With ADHD Focus?
Every morning, within the first five minutes after I sit down to work, I place my head in a giant wind tunnel that magically muffles all of my intrusive thoughts. Or at least that’s what it feels like as soon as I hit play on my current top track: A sweet, eight-hour YouTube loop of brown noise.
KN95 Face Mask Review: Vida Masks Are the Best I’ve Found in 2022
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As a commerce editor at a health brand during a pandemic, I’m often asked about the best high-filtration face masks, and in this KN95 face mask review, you’ll find out why the Vida face mask is a standout. I’ve tested and vetted, and the Vida KN95 face mask has proven to be comfy, colorful, made of high-quality materials, and one of the most sustainable I’ve worn.
We Asked Parents With Migraine to Share Their Best Tips for Coping
Parenting can be a headache for anyone. But parenting with migraine can be a challenge like no other. There’s the practical matter, of course: For people with migraine shrieks from a toddler, a shattered sleep schedule from an infant, or an argument with a teen that doesn’t seem to understand the word curfew aren’t just small annoyances. Loud sounds, lack of sleep, and stress can trigger a seriously limiting migraine attack that lingers for days.
Here’s How to Care for Your Eczema in the Summer Heat
In theory, summer days are supposed to be spent basking in the sun (with SPF, obviously), taking a nap, having a barbecue, and hitting the beach—not itching, sweating, and itching some more. But the latter is probably your reality if you experience severe eczema symptoms in the summertime. Eczema,...
How to Handle ‘Energy Vampires’ at Work
At a previous job of mine, my officemate used practically every spare moment we had to complain about our boss. Thirty minutes later, I’d swivel back to my computer, feeling emotionally drained and dazed at the thought of answering even a simple email. If this sounds familiar, you too might be dealing with an “energy vampire”—a pop-psychology term for someone “who is gaining energy, and draining yours, by monopolizing the conversation, and has an excessive need for validation or attention,” Daryl Appleton, EdD, MEd, New York City–based therapist and head wellness consultant for Brown University’s general surgery department, tells SELF.
