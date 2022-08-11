ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

The tale of 2 winters in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ7nG_0hDZvidN00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Winter is coming. Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook , saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”

The Pinpoint Weather Team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. La Niña means colder than normal water temperatures in the south Pacific near the equator.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said he expects normal total snowfall in Denver of about 57 inches with windier than normal conditions. This is similar to the last two winters.

Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter

But what were the last two winters like? Well, it is truly a tale of two winters.

What did we see in 2020-2022 winters?

Denver finished the 2021-22 season with a total of 49.4 inches of snow, which was just below the average seasonal normal snowfall of 56.9 inches.

During the 2020-2021 season, Denver finished the season with 80.2 inches of snowfall. However, 27.1 inches of that total came during a March blizzard in 2021.

The first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record. Denver saw an inch of snow that day.

On the flip side, Denver didn’t see measurable snowfall during the 2021 winter until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record. Denver saw .3 inch of snow that day.

‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado

Only time will tell what this winter will bring!

Before it arrives, be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather Team .

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
weather5280.com

State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, August 14th, 2022

Looking ahead we have a 'cooler' week on tap with continued scattered thunderstorm chances, particularly early in the period. So far, this August has only had one day below 90° for a high temperature. Three record highs were reached so far this month, too. There has been little in...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Weather Radar#South Pacific#Winter Is Coming#Meteorologist
99.9 KEKB

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

11 Best Places to Go Camping in Colorado (By a Local)

My family and I love to go camping in Colorado! It’s such a fun, inexpensive way to see the state. Families on a budget, young couples, and anyone looking for a cheap vacation can appreciate Colorado camping trips!. As a Colorado local, I have so many favorite places to...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Bear cooling off reminds Coloradans to be bear aware

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A bear in La Plata County cooled off from the heat by taking a nice dip in the river. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Friday that shows a bear swimming across a river. It was taken by the District Wildlife Manager, southeast of Durango earlier this week. […]
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy