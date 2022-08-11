The tale of 2 winters in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Winter is coming. Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook , saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”

The Pinpoint Weather Team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. La Niña means colder than normal water temperatures in the south Pacific near the equator.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said he expects normal total snowfall in Denver of about 57 inches with windier than normal conditions. This is similar to the last two winters.

But what were the last two winters like? Well, it is truly a tale of two winters.

What did we see in 2020-2022 winters?

Denver finished the 2021-22 season with a total of 49.4 inches of snow, which was just below the average seasonal normal snowfall of 56.9 inches.

During the 2020-2021 season, Denver finished the season with 80.2 inches of snowfall. However, 27.1 inches of that total came during a March blizzard in 2021.

The first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record. Denver saw an inch of snow that day.

On the flip side, Denver didn’t see measurable snowfall during the 2021 winter until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record. Denver saw .3 inch of snow that day.

Only time will tell what this winter will bring!

