Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fishduck.com
The End Zone Fade: Oregon Can Run It Now!
Duck fans, I’m sick of getting beat by the Stanford Endzone Fade play. Has there been a game in the last decade (besides the Ducks’ 21-6 win in 2019) in which Stanford hasn’t scored at least one touchdown on the Endzone Fade?. Does last year’s 4th down...
No separation after first scrimmage in Oregon's QB battle
Through the first week of fall camp and Oregon football's first scrimmage, there isn't any separation among Oregon's trio of scholarship quarterbacks competing for the starting job this season. Head coach Dan Lanning said after the first scrimmage of fall camp the trio of Bo Nix, Jay Butterfield, and Ty Thompson are still working and competing for the top spot.
kezi.com
Lanning says no separation in quarterback competition
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon football held its first fall camp scrimmage at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Head coach Dan Lanning said the offense won the early part of the scrimmage with the defense shining late. Lanning also said there is no separation at the quarterback competition amongst Bo Nix, Ty...
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
Oregon Ducks targeting son of NBA star as next piece to historic recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has assembled arguably the best recruiting class in program history. But Dana Altman isn't finished. So far, Oregon's three-man class consists of Montverde Academy five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep ...
Portland native Mookie Cook recommits to Oregon’s basketball team
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mookie Cook is once again a Duck. The Class of 2023 No. 4 prospect verbally recommitted to Oregon men’s basketball on Friday after rescinding his verbal commitment to the Ducks just a month and a half ago on June 29. “I’m going to the University of Oregon,” Cook told 247Sports. “They […]
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home grad finishes as all-time winningest Kansas baseball coach
On May 22, Ritch Price retired after 20 years as the University of Kansas’ winningest baseball head coach in the program’s 132-year history. “I’m a Jayhawk for life,” the 67-year-old said in a statement. However, long before he made it to America’s heartland, he got his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Team advances to Little League World Series after brutal call
Washington advanced to the Little League World Series with a walk-off win over Oregon on Thursday, but the ending of the game was an umpiring disaster. Washington had a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning when Braydon Rudolph chopped a ball down the third base line. The third base umpire clearly held his arms up to indicate that the ball went foul, but the play continued. Ezra Seitz scored all the way from first.
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
Camping in the Cascade Mountain foothills | Grant's Getaways
LINN COUNTY, Oregon — Oregon offers so many reasons to go on the road, where the asphalt often unwinds to reveal the state’s scenic secrets. It’s the unexpected surprises found along the way that I enjoy most — and so it is for a destination that offers a camping, fishing and a backcountry byway at Green Peter Lake.
travelswithelle.com
18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR
Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
QSR magazine
Killer Burger Signs Lease for New Store in Eugene, Oregon
Killer Burger announced today a signed lease for a new location in Eugene, Oregon. The restaurant is located at 298 Coburg Road just off I-105W. This will be the second Killer Burger store in the Eugene market, joining the existing location at 50 West Broadway. LaMichael James is the experienced...
PSU professor critical of equity initiatives sues to force UO equity Twitter account to unblock him
Portland State University political science professor Bruce Gilley, with backing from a national free speech group, has sued the person who ran the Twitter account of the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion to unblock him from seeing or responding to the account’s posts. The public...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University
Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber. The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth. It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon
A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee part of legal team in lawsuit against University of Oregon DEI officer for blocking critic on Twitter
When government creates public forums for speech, the First Amendment applies. Vancouver attorney D. Angus Lee, of the Angus Lee Law Firm, PLLC., is part of a legal team representing Oregon resident and Portland State University Professor Bruce Gilley who filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday (Aug. 11) against an officer in the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion for blocking him from the division’s official Twitter account.
Comments / 0