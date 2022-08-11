Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss defensive line and linebackers
The Ole Miss defense was much-improved last season, and the Rebels have seemingly carried over that good work over through two weeks of fall camp, aided by transfer reinforcements, including Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey.
There’s plenty of practice time to go yet before the Rebels can attempt to re-create their 2021 magic. They won’t open the season until September 3, when the Troy Trojans come to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
For now, let’s better familiarize ourselves with the players Ole Miss will be relying on on the defensive side of the ball, focusing primarily on the defensive line and linebackers.
Photos by Josh McCoy of Ole Miss Athletics.
