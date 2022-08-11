Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss defensive line and linebackers

Jared Ivey, his fellow Ole Miss defensive linemen and the linebackers are critical to the Rebels' success in 2022

The Ole Miss defense was much-improved last season, and the Rebels have seemingly carried over that good work over through two weeks of fall camp, aided by transfer reinforcements, including Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey.

There’s plenty of practice time to go yet before the Rebels can attempt to re-create their 2021 magic. They won’t open the season until September 3, when the Troy Trojans come to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

For now, let’s better familiarize ourselves with the players Ole Miss will be relying on on the defensive side of the ball, focusing primarily on the defensive line and linebackers.

Photos by Josh McCoy of Ole Miss Athletics.

Ole Miss defensive lineman Cedric Johnson

Linebacker/defensive end Demon Clowney

Defensive end Jared Ivey

Linebacker/defensive end Demon Clowney

Ole Miss defensive lineman Demarcus Smith

Defensive tackle Tavion Prather

Linebacker/defensive end Brandon Mack

Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown

Ole Miss linebacker Tyler Banks

Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys

Defensive lineman Isaiah Iton

Defensive tackle KD Hill

Defensive lineman Demarcus Smith

Defensive lineman Jamond Gordon

Linebacker Danny Lockhart

Defensive tackle JJ Pegues

Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys