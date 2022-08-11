ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss defensive line and linebackers

By Ben Garrett about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGjwp_0hDZvUE500
Jared Ivey, his fellow Ole Miss defensive linemen and the linebackers are critical to the Rebels' success in 2022

The Ole Miss defense was much-improved last season, and the Rebels have seemingly carried over that good work over through two weeks of fall camp, aided by transfer reinforcements, including Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey.

There’s plenty of practice time to go yet before the Rebels can attempt to re-create their 2021 magic. They won’t open the season until September 3, when the Troy Trojans come to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

For now, let’s better familiarize ourselves with the players Ole Miss will be relying on on the defensive side of the ball, focusing primarily on the defensive line and linebackers.

Photos by Josh McCoy of Ole Miss Athletics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRnnf_0hDZvUE500
Ole Miss defensive lineman Cedric Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2gsT_0hDZvUE500
Linebacker/defensive end Demon Clowney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11honE_0hDZvUE500
Defensive end Jared Ivey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltIEz_0hDZvUE500
Defensive end Jared Ivey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eo4MH_0hDZvUE500
Linebacker/defensive end Demon Clowney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lH5NW_0hDZvUE500
Ole Miss defensive lineman Demarcus Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cP2y5_0hDZvUE500
Defensive tackle Tavion Prather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsQZK_0hDZvUE500
Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Knr33_0hDZvUE500
Linebacker/defensive end Brandon Mack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRYRP_0hDZvUE500
Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6pFB_0hDZvUE500
Ole Miss linebacker Tyler Banks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKXWi_0hDZvUE500
Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EEEm_0hDZvUE500
Defensive lineman Isaiah Iton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eusJv_0hDZvUE500
Defensive tackle KD Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQrIr_0hDZvUE500
Defensive tackle KD Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rDQS_0hDZvUE500
Defensive lineman Demarcus Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Imc9_0hDZvUE500
Defensive lineman Jamond Gordon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rsxn5_0hDZvUE500
Linebacker Danny Lockhart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223QF2_0hDZvUE500
Linebacker Danny Lockhart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1br9yV_0hDZvUE500
Defensive tackle JJ Pegues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uKMa_0hDZvUE500
Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ici9T_0hDZvUE500
Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCKir_0hDZvUE500
Defensive end Jared Ivey

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC

With less than two weeks till the start of the 2022 NCAA Football season, it’s time to look at some of the candidates for the year’s breakthrough prospects. For their part, the Ole Miss Rebels have more than a few potential standouts. After being one of the season’s surprises last year, the Rebels lost a […] The post Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

BJ Davis puts Ole Miss among his nine schools

Recently, 2023 three-star guard BJ Davis cut his schools list down to nine schools, Ole Miss being among them. On a date that has yet to be announced yet, Davis will choose between the Rebels, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Washington State, Wyoming, UC Santa Barbara as well as a few others.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi & Arkansas authorities searching for dangerous escaped inmate

Various Mississippi and Arkansas law enforcement agencies, along with US Marshals, are searching for a convicted rapist who escaped from an Arkansas prison on Friday. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Hartman was serving a...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Until September#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Rebels#Vaught Hemingway Stadium#Ole Miss Athletics
Magnolia State Live

Police departments: Case of missing Mississippi college student isolated does not indicate larger threat to LGBTQ+ community

Two police departments have issued public statements refuting claims that the ongoing investigation of a missing University of Mississippi college student indicates a larger threat to LGBTQ+ community. The Oxford Police Department and University Police Department issued a public statement denying that the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case implicates a larger...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Repairs underway after gas leak in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Repairs are being made to a reported gas leak in Oxford. Oxford Police Department says there’s a leak at a home on Horne Road, near South Lamar Blvd. The road is partially blocked while the leak is being repaired.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims

The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Raises Minumum Wage for Employees to $16.44

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $16.44, equalling $1.8 million in salary adjustments. “Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video message on social media.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy