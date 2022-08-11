Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard speaks to the media for first time this summer

(Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Michigan head men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard spoke to the media for the first time this summer during a roundtable in the Weiser Family Club at Crisler Center on Thursday. Plenty of topics were covered, including the team’s upcoming trip to Europe, the new faces on the roster – and what will be expected of Youssef Khayat and Jett Howard – and much more.

Howard also told the media that he expects the team to be better defensively this season, despite plenty of new blood on the Michigan roster. His full 30-plus minute session with the local media can be seen below.

Juwan Howard previews the trip to Europe

Michigan heads to Europe next week for a trip to bond the team and improve as a group as they charge headfirst into the 2022-23 campaign. Howard opened his session with the media on Thursday discussing the trip and things he hopes his group gets out of the experience.

“We would love to get out of the trip the improvements that we are trying to gain with this team from where we were last year to where we are trying to go,” Howard said. “I think it’s great to have a chance to go to Europe not only as a chance to educate, which in my opinion some of the best education is travel. You go to a place like France and Greece and you get a chance to explore and learn about the cultures. But you also get an opportunity to play three games. It is a wonderful opportunity to our guys to get to measure who we are in this moment. Seeing what areas we can improve on as we look forward to the upcoming season.”

Michigan will play a trio of games from Europe and the plan is for everyone on the roster to play. Freshman wing Youssef Khayat is not currently with the team, but it sounds as if they plan to have him on the trip. Transfer guard Joey Baker is practicing with the team, but they will take things easy on him and see how his body responds.