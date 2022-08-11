Read full article on original website
Carrie Nelson
3d ago
He definitely needs to be locked up. Thankfully this woman or her children weren't harmed. This younger generation is out of control.
Police: Suspect with fake $100 bill led officers on foot pursuit
A 30-year-old Maywood, Ill., man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police say he tried to use counterfeit money then led police on a foot chase in which an officer was injured.
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
KCJJ
Vinton man told girlfriend he “only had a 30 pack” when arrested for OWI
A Vinton man faces his third OWI charge after being pulled over for driving while suspended in Swisher Saturday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Antonio Martin of 4th Avenue was observed driving a truck pulling a boat on Amana Road just before 5pm. A check of the truck’s license plate showed the registered owner as being suspended. Upon contact after pulling Martin over, the officer reportedly noticed he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of ingested alcohol. Martin allegedly admitted to drinking beer, and a PBT showed his blood-alcohol level at .168 percent.
KCJJ
North Liberty woman accused of attacking, injuring two family members
A North Liberty woman faces charges that she attacked two family members, causing injuries. North Liberty Police were called to the Hackberry Street residence of 55-year-old Shelly Davis just before 9:45 Friday night for a domestic disturbance. An investigation determined that Davis had stuck a juvenile who was under her care, causing a red mark on the child’s scalp and giving her a headache. A second victim suffered a bruise and bite mark on the left arm and a scratch on the bridge of her nose.
KWQC
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
KCJJ
Suspect allegedly tells IC Police cocaine in his pocket isn’t his because “That’s not my pocket”
Iowa City Police say a suspect claimed the cocaine in his pocket wasn’t his because it wasn’t his pocket. Officers were on patrol outside H Bar on South Van Burren Street just before 3:15am when they say they saw 43-year-old James Franizer of Western Road walk out of the building while holding a red Solo cup. Franizer reportedly walked away from police while swaying heavily, and refused to stop when an officer shined his flashlight on him.
KCJJ
OWI suspect charged after crashing into Iowa City apartment building
A drunk driving suspect has been arrested after she crashed her car into an Iowa City apartment building. Iowa City Police say just after 12:15 Saturday morning 37-year-old Jennifer Kennedy of Westgate Circle drove her car off the roadway on the 400 block of South Linn Street. The Lexus then went over a retaining wall and hit the apartment building at 412 South Linn.
KCJJ
Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy
A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
qctoday.com
Teen injured Friday when his vehicle struck by stolen car in Davenport
A crash involving a stolen vehicle severely injured a 17-year-old boy Friday evening in Davenport. Davenport police officers were called about 5:11 p.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle crash involving an injury at Gaines and Locust streets, according to a news release issued late Friday by the Davenport Police Department. Initial evidence indicates the teen was driving a Honda Civic south on Gaines Street and tried to turn left onto Locust when he was hit by a stolen Kia Sorento westbound on Locust. After the crash, the people in the Sorento ran away.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested on robbery charge in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed the SC Mini Mart in Davenport. Demetrius D. Williams, 32, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. According to an arrest...
ourquadcities.com
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
KWQC
Clinton man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 men in 2021
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man charged with stabbing two people in August 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday. Clinton County court records show Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. In exchange...
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly leaving drugs in rental car
A North Liberty man faces charges that he left drugs in a rental car. 36-year-old Leon Jones was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 5:45 Thursday night. According to arrest records, on the night of November 11th, 2019, North Liberty Police were dispatched to Jones’ North Front Street residence to help Archie’s Rent-a-Ride recover a vehicle. Arriving officers report seeing Jones and an accomplice leaving the car. Archie’s reported finding a “sizable” amount of marijuana inside the vehicle, and police say they recovered 9.2 grams of marijuana. A search warrant subsequently executed on Jones’ apartment allegedly turned up an additional 3.1 ounces of marijuana.
KWQC
East Moline police warn public of stolen checks
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
KWQC
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Mary Wolfe, the attorney for Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, filed the motion Aug. 1 in Clinton County District Court.
superhits106.com
Crime Lab Employee Testifies In Dubuque Man’s Murder Trial
The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
ourquadcities.com
Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver
UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
qctoday.com
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident
UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
