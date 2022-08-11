Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Changes to Worcester's Parking Pay Station App Start Monday
WORCESTER - Effective Monday, people parking in Worcester will no longer be able to use the ParkBoston app on their smartphones to pay for parking. ParkBoston has changed vendors and that means people will no longer be able to use it as a means of paying for parking in Worcester. Parkers will need to download the Passport app for all mobile-based parking transactions.
Relax With a Private Spa and Sauna Inside of This Inexpensive Cabin in Massachusetts
Yes, you read the headline correctly. There is a personal, infrared sauna inside of cabin that you can camp in for pretty cheap. Let's say camping is not your thing. I am talking ground, tent, bugs, etc. Then "glamping" is certainly for you. The difference? Glamping is typically easier, usually...
Worcester County real estate transactions: See all home sales July 31 to Aug. 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jul 31 to Aug 6. There were 237 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,820 square foot home on Fitchburg Road in Ashburnham that sold for $430,000.
Grafton News editor laid off in Gannett cuts; newspaper may no longer print
The Grafton News, the town’s longtime weekly newspaper, suffered a near-death blow on Friday as parent company Gannett laid off its only staffer, editor Maureen Sullivan. The newspaper itself will apparently cease publication entirely but maintain a web presence, according to multiple reports from current and former Gannett staffers.
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
What You Can Buy in RI - Three Condominiums For Sale
This week's feature includes three condos from around the state at a range of prices. As Rhode Island has reached a new record for the median price of a single-family home, condos provide an alternative for buyers. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer properties in the Jewelry...
Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge, with ‘Sopranos’ theme coming to Stafford St. in Worcester
Justin Kazmierczak got the idea for Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge while he was vacationing in Aruba. Three of the five days of his trip he went to “The Sopranos” Piano Bar, which had a piano player nightly that would take requests.
Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip
HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
Leominster.TV highlights: August 15-21, 2022
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., “Discussing Fitchburg Now”. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. weekdays, “Good Animation”. City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, Aug. 9. Leominster School Committee meeting, May 16. Leominster Planning Board meeting, Aug. 15. City Council meetings, second...
10 most expensive houses sold in Worcester County, July 31 to Aug. 6
A house in Southborough that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between July 31 and Aug. 6. In total, 211 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $468,705. The average price per square foot ended up at $268.
15 Best Restaurants in Burlington, MA [2022 Updated]
If you love eating out or getting food delivered, it will save you a lot of time and energy if you know the best restaurants in your area. If you need references, here are the 15 best restaurants in Burlington, MA. Satisfy Your Cravings at Burlington’s Best Restos. There...
Fair and fun-filled at Bolton Fair in Lancaster
LANCASTER - Blue skies and cooler temperatures complemented sunny smiles this weekend at the 139th Bolton Fair. featuring agricultural exhibits, entertainment and, of course, food and rides. The fair concludes Sunday at 6 p.m.
Mattress and Box Spring Curbside Changes
Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, mattresses and box springs will no longer be allowed for curbside trash collection and will no longer qualify as a bulk item, due to the updated MassDEP waste ban, which requires mattresses to be recycled. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has made amendments...
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
