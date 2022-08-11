ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

Changes to Worcester's Parking Pay Station App Start Monday

WORCESTER - Effective Monday, people parking in Worcester will no longer be able to use the ParkBoston app on their smartphones to pay for parking. ParkBoston has changed vendors and that means people will no longer be able to use it as a means of paying for parking in Worcester. Parkers will need to download the Passport app for all mobile-based parking transactions.
WORCESTER, MA
graftoncommon.com

Grafton News editor laid off in Gannett cuts; newspaper may no longer print

The Grafton News, the town’s longtime weekly newspaper, suffered a near-death blow on Friday as parent company Gannett laid off its only staffer, editor Maureen Sullivan. The newspaper itself will apparently cease publication entirely but maintain a web presence, according to multiple reports from current and former Gannett staffers.
GRAFTON, MA
Business
communityadvocate.com

Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
MARLBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI - Three Condominiums For Sale

This week's feature includes three condos from around the state at a range of prices. As Rhode Island has reached a new record for the median price of a single-family home, condos provide an alternative for buyers. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer properties in the Jewelry...
PROVIDENCE, RI
communityadvocate.com

Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip

HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
HUDSON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home

NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
NORTH READING, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster.TV highlights: August 15-21, 2022

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., “Discussing Fitchburg Now”. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. weekdays, “Good Animation”. City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, Aug. 9. Leominster School Committee meeting, May 16. Leominster Planning Board meeting, Aug. 15. City Council meetings, second...
LEOMINSTER, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Burlington, MA [2022 Updated]

If you love eating out or getting food delivered, it will save you a lot of time and energy if you know the best restaurants in your area. If you need references, here are the 15 best restaurants in Burlington, MA. Satisfy Your Cravings at Burlington’s Best Restos. There...
BURLINGTON, MA
andoverma.gov

Mattress and Box Spring Curbside Changes

Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, mattresses and box springs will no longer be allowed for curbside trash collection and will no longer qualify as a bulk item, due to the updated MassDEP waste ban, which requires mattresses to be recycled. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has made amendments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.5 WOKQ

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
westfordcat.org

Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive

WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
WESTFORD, MA

