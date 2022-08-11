Read full article on original website
Posts From The Road: County Fairs And Festivals
Flying High: The carnival rides at the Mesa County Fair and Rodeo in Grand Junction, Colo. were a popular attraction for many. Seen are the Ferris wheel and the high swing ride with the clouds forming in the background at sunset. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com. Alien Encounter: Another popular ride...
Groundbreaking for Clifton Branch Library
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the long-planned Clifton Branch Library coming to Clifton will take place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10 a.m.. The new library will be built next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School at 3270 D 1/2 Road. Those attending the groundbreaking ceremony are asked to park on D 1/2 Road.
History Colorado to research Indian boarding school abuse
Back on May 24, Governor Jared Polis put pen to paper, launching a research investigation to uncover any abusive or deadly experiences lived by those who attended the now-closed pair of federal Indian boarding schools.
‘Westward Three’ project bringing money into Grand Junction for infrastructure improvements
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado will be receiving nearly $46 million for transportation projects, and a lot of that money will be used to fix rural roads near Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle. Titled the Westward Three Project, it includes finances for bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements. Senators John...
Grand Junction seeks bids for Fire Station 8 art
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction’s Commission on Arts and Culture wants to hire an artist to create a metal sculpture for the city’s newest fire station. The budget for the piece is just over $51,000. The art will be featured at Fire Station 8 off 31...
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You
The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While moisture continues to present across the Western Slope, conditions have stayed primarily dry in our valleys, and temperatures are reasonably warm. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached 100 right on the dot yesterday, but today, we sat five degrees cooler in the mid-90s. While the valleys have stayed dry, our mountains continue to feel the impact of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high-pressure system hovers over the Great Plains, feeding moisture into the Western Slope and giving scattered storms to our mountains. These storms will start to taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will continue to stay tonight, and for our temperatures, Grand Junction will fall into the upper 60s. However, those temperatures will be on the other end in Montrose, staying in the lower 60s.
Grand Valley Days returns to Parachute
Grand Valley Days is next weekend with some new touches to an old tradition. Parachute will be celebrating its 114th Anniversary with the theme Small Town Throw Down. This year, they’ll be bringing back some of the old events like the post-rodeo concert. “After last year’s event, we had...
West Nile Virus showing up in horses, humans across in Colorado
West Nile Virus is showing up across Colorado this summer with one confirmed equine case and at least four cases in humans. According to a statement issued Thursday by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a three-year-old gelding in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus and is now recovering. The horse developed neurological symptoms in late July, including weakness, stumbling and poor muscle control. The gelding’s vaccine status is unknown. It is Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case this year.
A.F.W Owner, Jake Jabs shares his love for Peach Fest
Jake Jabs drops by the studio to share what he looks forward to the most about the Palisade Peach Festival.
Heavy storms possible early this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cooling is becoming more evident. We’re still warm, but the normal high is still 91 degrees for August 14. There are only five more days for the entire rest of this year with record highs of 100 degrees or higher. Only one of those days is higher than 100, and it’s just 101. Historically, August is a month of fast cooling in Western Colorado. September is a month of much faster cooling.
Little Blue Creek Canyon project extended additional nine months
The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.
Garfield County sheriff sends shot over bow of PitCo commissioners
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario wants the Pitkin County commissioners to keep their eye on the ball when it comes to planning a new jail. Vallario said he isn’t trying to influence Pitkin County politics or fiscal policy, but he has a critical interest in the jail planning because he’s housing Pitkin County’s long-term inmates during the interim. Vallario signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last year to house any Pitkin County inmates incarcerated for longer than 48 hours. The agreement says Vallario can bail out if he concludes Pitkin County is making insufficient progress on planning and building a new jail.
2 Former Maverick Baseball Alumns on making the jump to professional Baseball
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Four former CMU players have made the jump from Grand Junction to professional baseball following the conclusion of the MLB Draft. Despite being caught up in a whirlwind since the draft Caleb Farmer and Spencer Bramwell were able to discuss their experience making the move to pursue the majors, and what their draft experience was like.
Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies decided to let neighbors of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert settle a dispute between themselves and the congresswoman’s husband after he reportedly threatened them and destroyed their mailbox. But 911 calls from the incident, obtained by The Denver Post, show just how upset and nervous...
How weather balloons work
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meteorologists have different tools at their disposal to help them with forecasting. A weather balloon is one such tool. It has an instrument that collects data such as temperatures, dew points, atmospheric pressure, and wind speeds as it travels through the sky. It transmits that information to satellites, which in turn transmit it down to a computer program that allows meteorologists to view the data as it is being collected in real-time. Weather balloons help meteorologists know what’s happening in the upper atmosphere.
