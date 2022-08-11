ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Fall Camp Insider: The Ole Miss wide receiver room has taken a significant jump in the right direction

By Chuck Rounsaville about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIBbc_0hDZu9z600
Ole Miss wide receiver JJ Henry

Our latest report from the Ole Miss practice fields has updates on the Rebel wide receivers, linebackers and more.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC

With less than two weeks till the start of the 2022 NCAA Football season, it’s time to look at some of the candidates for the year’s breakthrough prospects. For their part, the Ole Miss Rebels have more than a few potential standouts. After being one of the season’s surprises last year, the Rebels lost a […] The post Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Railroad crossing maintenance in Tupelo starts Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Spring Street between Clark Street and Elizabeth Street will be closed for railroad crossing maintenance at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15th. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All traffic will have access to the area but no through traffic will...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police departments: Case of missing Mississippi college student isolated does not indicate larger threat to LGBTQ+ community

Two police departments have issued public statements refuting claims that the ongoing investigation of a missing University of Mississippi college student indicates a larger threat to LGBTQ+ community. The Oxford Police Department and University Police Department issued a public statement denying that the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case implicates a larger...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River

The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State

Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
HERNANDO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

Repairs underway after gas leak in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Repairs are being made to a reported gas leak in Oxford. Oxford Police Department says there’s a leak at a home on Horne Road, near South Lamar Blvd. The road is partially blocked while the leak is being repaired.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Firefighters suffered heat-related issues at New Albany house fire

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two firefighters are recovering after receiving treatment for heat-related issues following a house fire. The fire happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10 along Adams Street. New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said several other crew members were also treated at the scene. At least one...
NEW ALBANY, MS
Oxford Eagle

A New Frontier: Entrepreneurs share plans for medical cannabis business in Oxford

Mississippi has issued four businesses in Lafayette County a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Mississippi officially has 107 licensed medical cannabis establishments. Of the 107, 93 are dispensaries. Within Lafayette County,...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims

The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Railroad crossing work to affect traffic in downtown Tupelo next week

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Railroad crossing maintenance will affect some traffic in downtown Tupelo. According to the city, the work will take place on Spring Street, which is in the area behind Fairpark. The section of roadway between Clark and Elizabeth streets will be closed at 6 a.m. on Monday,...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Third arrest made in Lee County homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
