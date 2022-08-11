ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Single parents assistance organization asking for donations during Give For Good Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SPARC Hope is participating in this year'sGive For Good Louisville charitable donation event. SPARC, which stands for Single Parent Resource Center, states that their vision is to be a premier resource for single parents that enables and empowers them to become self-supporting to achieve a better quality of life for themselves and their children.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Wesley House receives donation for services helping low-income families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization that helps low-income families in the Louisville area received a monetary boost on Monday. Wesley House Community Services, which creates programs to provide essential services for Louisville families in need, was donated a $4,000 check from unions with the Greater Louisville United Labor Picnic and Kentucky Kingdom.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New computer lab, tech resource center unveiled in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new computer lab and resource center for residents in the Shawnee neighborhood was opened to the public on Monday morning. The new technology center, located inside the Volunteers of America Health facility at 4303 West Broadway, was opened as part of a community resource to allow guests to access computers and a printer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: New Louisville homeowners met with flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When you become a new homeowner, it’s an exciting time. That’s was the case for a Louisville couple this summer until it started raining. Within the first few weeks of moving in, both their yard and basement flooded. Watch the full report above. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Louisville seeks to help residents buy vacant properties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Kentucky city is considering new rules that would help local residents purchase abandoned properties in their neighborhoods, especially if they plan to turn them into owner-occupied homes. The Courier Journal reports Louisville’s Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAIN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN FORENSIC MAPPING

FRANKFORT, KY (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team recently instructed an unmanned aerial system (UAS) training course attended by Kentucky’s local and county law enforcement agencies. The course focused on teaching methods to forensically map a collision or crime scene utilizing...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of Floyd and Jacob Streets could soon be home to a new apartment complex. It’s a 97-family apartment complex with the goal of providing affordable housing to people in the area....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person. The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.
LOUISVILLE, KY

