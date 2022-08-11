Read full article on original website
Single parents assistance organization asking for donations during Give For Good Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SPARC Hope is participating in this year'sGive For Good Louisville charitable donation event. SPARC, which stands for Single Parent Resource Center, states that their vision is to be a premier resource for single parents that enables and empowers them to become self-supporting to achieve a better quality of life for themselves and their children.
Wave 3
Wesley House receives donation for services helping low-income families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization that helps low-income families in the Louisville area received a monetary boost on Monday. Wesley House Community Services, which creates programs to provide essential services for Louisville families in need, was donated a $4,000 check from unions with the Greater Louisville United Labor Picnic and Kentucky Kingdom.
Wave 3
New computer lab, tech resource center unveiled in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new computer lab and resource center for residents in the Shawnee neighborhood was opened to the public on Monday morning. The new technology center, located inside the Volunteers of America Health facility at 4303 West Broadway, was opened as part of a community resource to allow guests to access computers and a printer.
New Louisville jail director discusses in-custody deaths, understaffing and other challenges
When Jerry Collins took over leadership of Louisville’s downtown jail in April, the facility was in crisis. The former director, Dwayne Clark, retired after there were eight in-custody deaths over the span of five months. A ninth person, 44-year-old Norman Sheckles, died of a suspected drug overdose in early July after Clark’s departure. A 20-year […]
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: New Louisville homeowners met with flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When you become a new homeowner, it’s an exciting time. That’s was the case for a Louisville couple this summer until it started raining. Within the first few weeks of moving in, both their yard and basement flooded. Watch the full report above. For...
wdrb.com
Parents of JCPS students encouraged to drive kids to school as bus delays continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County Public Schools students are still facing delays getting to school as the second week of classes begin and the district continues looking for new drivers. On the first full week of school for the district, two routes headed to Westport Teenage Parenting...
WTVQ
Louisville seeks to help residents buy vacant properties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Kentucky city is considering new rules that would help local residents purchase abandoned properties in their neighborhoods, especially if they plan to turn them into owner-occupied homes. The Courier Journal reports Louisville’s Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAIN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN FORENSIC MAPPING
FRANKFORT, KY (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team recently instructed an unmanned aerial system (UAS) training course attended by Kentucky’s local and county law enforcement agencies. The course focused on teaching methods to forensically map a collision or crime scene utilizing...
Wave 3
Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Kentucky State University have a lot of questions ahead of their semester, and some are left wondering if they’ll even have a place to stay on campus. Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying...
Wave 3
‘It hurts a lot’: Nonprofit works to restore abandoned graveyard for families
Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. Basketball...
Wave 3
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
Wave 3
Bats test positive for rabies near Jeffersontown; officials warn how to stay safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After three bats so far have tested positive for rabies in the Jeffersontown area, health officials are letting residents know how they can stay safe. Officials have confirmed the cases have been confirmed within the Jeffersontown area since July of 2021. Louisville Metro Department of Public...
wdrb.com
Louisville health department says 3 bats tested positive for rabies in the past year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bats in Louisville have tested positive for rabies, causing local health officials to ask the public to take precautions. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said within the past year, three bats have tested positive for rabies. Rabies is a fatal but preventable...
spectrumnews1.com
Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
Wave 3
Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of Floyd and Jacob Streets could soon be home to a new apartment complex. It’s a 97-family apartment complex with the goal of providing affordable housing to people in the area....
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com
Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
Wave 3
Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person. The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.
