New local food trailer makes rounds in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Did you see it? The new Eat Wyoming trailer made its rounds in Jackson on Wednesday!. Central Wyoming College (CWC) partnered with the state-wide Eat Wyoming local food hub to increase local food market access for farmers and ranchers, and bring more Wyoming-grown food to our communities.
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 6-12
JACKSON, Wyo. — Welcome, weekend. It’s time to look back on the week through photos from community events, beautiful sunsets and snapshots of the valley’s wildlife.
Liz Storer for House District 23: experience, leadership and solutions for Teton County
JACKSON, Wyo. — Before changing your party affiliation for the primary election on Aug. 16, consider one of the most important races on the democratic ballot, House District 23. Candidate Liz Storer is “in it to win it” and needs your vote. The seat is currently held...
Design Review Committee looks at a number of proposed projects
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Design Review Committee (DRC), a non-elected recommending board, met on Aug. 10 and reviewed a number of proposed new developments within the Town of Jackson. The committee can choose to approve, approve with conditions or continue items to a later meeting. The committee recommends approval...
Flash Flood Watch in effect from Friday to Sunday
JACKSON, Wyo. – The National Weather in Riverton has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Jackson Hole and the Tetons, along with much of Western Wyoming, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. The Watch does NOT include Yellowstone at this time, though isolated flash flooding could not be ruled out there either.
