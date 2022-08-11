Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan Dijkhuizen
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Plans are set for Bainbridge Rox and Chagrin Film Fest: Valley Views
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Civic Club is throwing its annual Bainbridge Rox summer party noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 offering a cornucopia of activities including live music, mud volleyball, Texas Hold’em poker, ox roast and food trucks, a children’s entertainment area and art and business exhibitors. Admission and parking are free.
Akron’s PorchRokr music and art festival to transform porches, businesses into stages, art studios Aug. 20
AKRON, Ohio – On Saturday, Aug. 20, homes, businesses and parks in Akron’s historic Highland Square neighborhood will transform into mini concert venues and art studios for the 10th annual PorchRokr music festival. More than 150 local musicians, bands and artists are scheduled for the festival, representing genres...
Cleveland Orchestra connects far-flung composers on evocative night at Blossom
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Oh, what a difference context can make. Separately, the two works on the Cleveland Orchestra’s program Saturday are as about as different as can be. Heard together, however, they sounded strangely related, as if one were an extension of the other.
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Xzavion Curry, another rookie, is headed to Cleveland: Guardians takeaways
TORONTO -- Another rookie is headed for Cleveland to make his big league debut. Right-hander Xzavion Curry is being promoted from Class AAA Columbus to start against Detroit in the second game of Monday’s traditional doubleheader at Progressive Field. He will face right-hander Bryan Garcia. Cleveland drafted Curry in...
Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
Owen Miller of Cleveland Guardians to speak at brunch event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is scheduled to speak at the Wahoo Club’s brunch in September. The event is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 1100 Carnegie Ave. Brunch includes autograph and photograph opportunities, question-and-answer session and prizes.
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saying goodbye to the family minivan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
How about a breath of fresh baseball air? Check out the old-school Guardians – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I love this team. I’m talking about the amazing Cleveland Guardians, the youngest team in the majors that entered the weekend with a 60-52 record and leading the Central Division. “We went into the season saying it was our goal to find out about our...
Cleveland.com
Cox volunteers help freshen community center: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – What do you call seven cable guys painting several hallways in Olmsted Community Center?. The Cox Cable employees spent a recent morning laying tarps and opening cans to paint the hallways leading to and around the center’s lower rooms and kitchen. Cox has a...
Special Larry Doby-Jose Ramirez ‘Then and Now’ bobblehead released today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A special “Then and Now” dual bobblehead is out featuring two Cleveland ballplayers of different eras - Larry Doby and Jose Ramirez – sharing the same base. Doby broke the American League color barrier in 1947, while Ramirez started playing more than six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Helmet shortage forces Collinwood to cancel Week 1 high school football game
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Collinwood will not play its first game of the high school football season Friday because it lacks enough helmets. Coach Greg Wheeler confirmed Sunday his team’s predicament, which forced the cancellation of the Railroaders’ Week 1 trip to Akron North. “It’s not anyone’s fault,”...
Andres Gimenez and the defense never rests: Guardians takeaways
TORONTO -- Cal Quantrill, after Friday’s 8-0 Guardians victory over Toronto, talked about the defense that has backed him this season. “As a guy who is a contact pitcher, I feel good about my team,” said Quantrill. “It allows me to challenge hitters. It allows me to attack the zone. I’m not concerned about any position on the field any day.
Archbishop Hoban football 2022 preview: Seniors set standard for Knights — Camp tour
AKRON, Ohio — Coming off another run to the state championships, Archbishop Hoban fell just short vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods after another grueling state semifinal against Avon. Hoban and Avon could be on another collision course on the road to Canton, but there are plenty of obstacles that could...
Machine Gun Kelly flies, cries and bleeds in front of 50,000 hometown fans (Photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s not often you get to see a rock star cry. In Machine Gun Kelly’s case, who could blame him?. There he stood on Saturday night, just one song into his concert at FirstEnergy Stadium, choked up as 50,000 people chanted “MGK, MGK, MGK!” The kid from Cleveland who came up playing small community shows and venues like Peabody’s Downunder brought his “Mainstream Sellout Tour” to his hometown’s biggest venue.
Ashtabula’s Hubbard House, maritime museum explore city’s underground railroad, industrial history
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Ashtabula’s prime location on Lake Erie played a pivotal part in the city’s history, from its role in the underground railroad to the industrial revolution. Two small museums near the lakefront highlight that history -- the Hubbard House, where escaped slaves were sheltered en...
Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Live updates from Game 114
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oscar Gonzalez and the first-place Guardians take on the Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. First pitch is at 1:37 p.m. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Guardians tying to stay on top in AL Central: The week in baseball
TORONTO -- First place. It can be a fleeting thing. A here today, gone forever thing. Like catching a glimpse of a streaking light in the night sky. Was it a meteor, a UFO or an overactive imagination?. It’s Saturday and that is where the Guardians find themselves. They have...
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0