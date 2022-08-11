James White retires from the NFL after nine seasons

Maddie Meyer / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Former Wisconsin Badger and longtime New England Patriots running back James White has announced his retirement from the NFL.

James White played nine seasons in the NFL, all of which were spent in New England. During that time, he played a key piece in three Super Bowl champion teams as a receiving threat out of the backfield. His most notable game came in Super Bowl LI, when he scored two touchdowns on the ground and another through the air, including the game-winning score in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons. It remains the only walk-off touchdown in NFL history.

While at Wisconsin, James White was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a two-time Second-Team All-Big Ten. He shared a backfield with players like Melvin Gordon and Montee Ball.

In his retirement announcement, which James White posted to Twitter, he thanked his family, Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, his teammates, the town of Foxboro, and his agency.

“New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next,” James White tweeted.

James White suffered a hip injury in Week 3 of the 2021 season, for which he was placed on injured reserve. That was the last time he would see the field.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement, following the announcement.

“James White has always been one of the most reliable and dependable players on the field,” said Robert Kraft. “He’s a soft-spoken leader who has led by example and was the best at what he did, leading all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving touchdowns over the past seven years.