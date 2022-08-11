Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reminds Fans that His Daughter was in The Last Jedi
I think we can all agree that Mark Hamill will always be a Star Wars guy through and through and unsurprisingly, his love for the science-fiction franchise which paved the way to him becoming a household name in Hollywood has carried over to his family. click to enlarge. Credit: Lucasfilm.
epicstream.com
The Force Awakens Actor Calls Star Wars Fandom the 'Most Toxic' in Hollywood
We all know for a fact how passionate and dedicated the Star Wars fandom is and they are known for being some of the most vocal and opinionated fanbases in the geek community. However, it can't be denied that the most hardcore followers of the franchise have this tendency to be toxic and we've proven that over the last couple of years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
Star Wars: Andor release date revealed
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is “off the chain”
Since releasing on Disney Plus back in 2019, The Mandalorian has delighted both Star Wars and TV fans alike with its fresh story and, of course, its introduction of the pop culture icon ‘Baby Yoda’. However, season 2 of the Star Wars series ended in 2020, and for two years, all of us Force enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for updates on The Mandalorian season 3.
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
ComicBook
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
The Villain of 'Black Panther 2' Is a Brand New Character to the MCU
Ever since the passing of Chadwick Boseman in Aug. 2020, the future of the Black Panther film series seems to have had one issue after another. Fans have wondered if and how the movies could go on without a T'Challa. Not to mention there have been a number of delays in filming the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Star Terry Crews & Co-Creator Channing Powell On Anthology Series Debut, Crossovers, & Flagship Show Ending
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s debut of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead The Walking Dead may be coming to an end soon, but Tales of the Walking Dead is coming out of the gate with big ambitions, according to co-creator Channing Powell. “Well, we were hoping to make six little movies,” the showrunner and long-time TWD writer says of the six-episode first season of the anthology season that debuted on AMC tonight. “We kind of came into it thinking, okay, we’re creating six different pilots, and they can all have a different tone,” Powell adds of...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
ComicBook
Daredevil Fan Poster Teases the MCU's Street-Level Future
At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the existence of three distinct parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a supernatural arm led in part by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, a cosmic branch with the likes of The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and last but not least, a street-level sector led by Daredevil and Spider-Man.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
digitalspy.com
Shazam! star reunites with Zachary Levi on Netflix's Spy Kids reboot
Shazam! actor DJ Cotrona will reunite with his co-star Zachary Levi for Netflix's Spy Kids reboot. According to Deadline, the actor has joined the cast for the reboot movie, directed by Robert Rodriguez. Cotrona has also worked with the director and previously starred in the TV adaptation of Rodriguez's Dusk Till Dawn.
ComicBook
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
Engadget
‘Rogue One’ will return to IMAX theaters before the Disney+ debut of ‘Andor’
Ahead of debut on September 21st, Disney will bring Rogue One: A Star Wars Story back to theaters. The 2016 film will return to IMAX screens in the US on August 26th, along with an “exclusive look” at the upcoming Disney+ series. Details on the preview are sparse, but it’s likely to expand on the . Either way, Rogue One’s rerelease will give Star Wars fans a chance to rewatch the film before Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor.
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
Comments / 0