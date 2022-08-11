Kentucky woman charged with murder, DUI after deadly crash

A Kentucky woman is facing a murder charge after a crash that killed one man and injured another in Pulaski County.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Crystal Crank, 48, of Kings Mountain, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry north on North Highway 27 when she crossed the center line into the southbound lane in Eubank on Wednesday about 4:49 p.m.

Her car struck a 2008 Toyota Yaris head on, killing Wesley Wall, 59, also of Kings Mountain. Wall was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

Dana Corns, 36, also of Kings Mountain, was a passenger in Wall’s car and was injured. Corns was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crank was arrested and charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.

Crank is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.