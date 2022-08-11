ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eubank, KY

Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
Pursuit Arrest after Complaint Investigation of Subject with Mask driving Lawnmower on wrong side of Highway 472 in Clay County, Kentucky

MANCHESTER, KY (August 14, 2022) - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 12:15 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Donny Byrd, 33 of Woodbine Drive. The arrest occurred when...
Teenager arrested after vehicle hit by gunfire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody on Friday in connection to a report of shots fired into a vehicle on East Short Street near Elm Tree Lane in Lexington. According to officers, the shooting happened at around 2:35 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had sustained gunfire and an uninjured female victim.
2 people killed in car crash on Harrodsburg Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 2 people are dead after a car crash on Harrodsburg Rd Sunday. The Fayette County Coroner says 87-year-old Evelyn Powers, and 86-year-old David Powers, died in the crash Sunday. Lexington Police say officers responded around 1:35 p.m. for an injury collision between an SVU and...
Pulaski Co. woman charged with murder after deadly DUI crash

A Pulaski County woman is facing a murder charge following a deadly DUI crash. On Wednesday afternoon, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Highway 27 in Eubank after a northbound 48-year-old Crystal R. Crank, of Eubank, crossed the center line in a 2007 Toyota Camry and struck a southbound 2008 Totoya Yaris head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chase Ends With Suspect Crashing Into Light Pole

One man is now in jail following an incident that ended with him crashing into a light pole. Richmond Police Officials were searching for 30-year-old Derick Damrell, whom they say had active warrants. An officer is said to have spotted the man near Lowe’s on the Eastern Bypass. The officer...
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
Lexington woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman was killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn Powers, of Lexington, was killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Powers was declared dead at 2 p.m. on the scene, according to the...
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. LPD says that they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim, 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.,...
Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
Homes damaged, 1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was injured in the reported shooting on Nickwood Trail. The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. There, they said they found multiple homes and vehicles shot, and one person shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
Former Scott Co. Coroner John Goble’s sentencing postponed

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former Scott County Coroner John Goble’s sentencing for a federal weapons and ammunition theft case has been pushed back to September. Goble, who resigned in May, admitted before Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove in U.S. District Court he conspired with a Kentucky State trooper to secure weapons and nearly $40,000 worth of ammunition that belonged to the State Police supply branch in Frankfort.
Man Arrested After Alleged Theft

A man out of Laurel County was arrested on Tuesday following accusations that he had stolen from a business. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Zebulin J. Collett, of London, at a business located around a half-mile south of London. Employees at the business began to notice missing items, which led to an...
3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington. The shooting happened early in the morning on July 31 in the 100 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
