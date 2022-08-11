Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NorthShore Health Centers celebrates longtime employees: Maysha Carlson and Bea Mitchell
NorthShore Health Centers started as a small clinic in Portage High School over 20 years ago and has grown into a pillar of healthcare in the Region with over 20 locations serving thousands of people every day, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. That level of growth was...
Centier Bank Promotes Chuck Dayton to Vice President of the Bank
Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chuck Dayton to the role of Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Dayton joined Centier in 2001 working as a branch associate before following his passion for lending in the bank’s mortgage department. He works primarily in the Portage, Valparaiso, and Hobart communities where he enjoys volunteering for local organizations such as The Dunes Learning Center, Hobart Family YMCA, Humane Society of NWI, Food Bank of NWI, and JDRF.
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 18 – 21
Yet another wonderful, warm weekend of August is here, and there are tons of awesome events that you could get up to. Whether it’s biking, concerts, or festivals, there’s something for everyone to choose from. Take a look at our list of 10 Fun Things To Do in...
Don Quijote Benefit Dinner Raises Money and Awareness for VNA Meals On Wheels of Porter County
On Sunday, August 14, Don Quijote hosted a fundraiser for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County (a program of VNA Hospice NWI) to help continue its mission to serve over 250 seniors a day, with a nutritious meal and a wellness check. Guests got to enjoy a delicious four-course, wine paired meal as well as a 50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions, and an inspiring testimonial from volunteer Tim Jones. Everyone had a wonderful night, but the true success is in the positive impact the event will have on the community’s seniors.
Crown Point Police Announce Fall 2022 Citizens Police Academy
The Crown Point Police Department is pleased to announce the return of its Citizens Police Academy. Applications for the academy opened today, Monday, Aug. 15. This is the sixth year the police department has held the academy, which receives dozens of interested applicants annually. This year, the academy will be...
Centier Bank Receives Business Investment Award at Economic Development Corporation’s Gala
Centier Bank was recently awarded the Business Investment Award at the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City’s (EDCMC) Silver Anniversary Gala and Investment Awards. The event recognized companies that have invested in Michigan City from 2018-2021. The EDCMC's Silver Anniversary Gala & Business Investment Awards were an opportunity to...
Kayak Launch Dedication
The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake accessible small watercraft launch at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous. The afternoon begins with the NWIPA Annual Rendezvous at...
Chester celebrates 75 years with music and local vendors at Central Park Plaza
To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Chester, Inc. rented out the William E. Urschel Pavilion and the Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Friday, August 12. Bluewater Kings Band took to the stage as over 300 attendees floated between Vienna Beef, Ricochet Tacos, Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery, Noaks Popcorn, Blockhead Beerworks, and Valpo Velvet to satisfy their cravings from Mexican food to soft serve.
Bartholomew Funeral Home Supports Community’s Shifting Needs
Death is a topic that many people, understandably, don’t spend much time discussing. Many shy away from the subject, not wanting to talk about what will happen after they or their loved ones die. It’s too frightening, too sad, too uncomfortable. It is natural to want to ignore death and push it from our minds for as long as we possibly can, but the reality is that one day we will all die, and one of the best ways to help our families and friends through the grieving process is to have conversations about what will happen to us after we die, especially when it comes to arrangements.
City Council to Consider New Rates to Sustain Valparaiso Trash and Recycling Service
After a thorough review of its trash and recycling service as well as competitive data, the City of Valparaiso has announced a proposed rate increase to make the service sustainable. “We’ve analyzed efficiencies and compared our rates to other communities. The cost of providing quality service has increased over the years due to fuel, equipment, landfill, regulatory and labor costs, combined with a volatility in the market for recyclables,” said Steve Poulos, Director of Valparaiso City Services. The City of Valparaiso has not increased its trash and recycling rates since 2012.
Flanagin’s Bulk Mail Service: Donna & Doug Flanagin celebrate 50 years of marriage
Donna and Doug Flanagin celebrated 50 years of marriage on Sunday, marking their anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at Allure on the Lake in Chesterton. For five decades, the couples have lived together, worked together, raised a family together and made a shared impact on the Valparaiso community and greater Northwest Indiana that’s hard to measure.
Ibra Bayu to Join Valpo Men’s Basketball Program
The Valparaiso University men’s basketball program has announced the addition of Ibra Bayu (Flevoland, The Netherlands / Perkiomen), who joins the 2022-23 roster as a true freshman. The 6-foot-8 forward is a native of The Netherlands and attended high school in the United States at Perkoimen School in Pennsburg,...
Soccer Picked to Win MVC; Four Beacons Preseason All-Conference
For the first time since joining the Missouri Valley Conference, a Valpo team will be the hunted rather than the hunter. The conference released its preseason women’s soccer poll Tuesday morning, and by a wide margin, Valpo is picked to finish atop the MVC standings. The Beacons gathered eight out of 11 possible first-place votes and were 22 points clear of second-placed Indiana State as they became the first Valpo program to top an MVC preseason poll.
Thomas KIA of Highland provides insight on the rise of Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles are slowly but surely beginning to take over the automotive industry due to the significantly reduced carbon footprint. Gavin Gescheidler, a car salesperson at Thomas KIA of Highland, was able to provide some insight and answer some frequently asked questions about this new world of automobiles. “I know...
Enhance the value of your real estate with the help of a CPM®
Real estate is often seen as a great investment for creating passive income. However, there is more to managing an investment property than simply depositing a rent check, and when that is realized, investors look for a property manager. To ensure a property manager is qualified, the best candidates will have a Certified Property Manager (CPM®) designation.
Richard Stombaugh Obituary
Richard D. Stombaugh 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born July 4, 1932 (something he was always proud of) in Oak Glen, Illinois to George and Ida Mae (Worthington) Stombaugh. On September 4, 1954 he married Joan D. Hartig who survives. Richard is also survived...
