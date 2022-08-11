Read full article on original website
Pa. Sen. and governor candidate Doug Mastriano dials back military imagery on social media
It happened after WESA inquiry and an U.S. Army response. Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has been in violation of a U.S. Army policy that governs how political candidates can use photographs of themselves in uniform — a situation he took steps to rectify last week, as the Army reached out following a 90.5 WESA inquiry about the images.
Pa. U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returns to campaign stage months after stroke
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returned to the campaign stage on Friday evening in Erie, accompanied by his wife Gisele and the AC/DC rock anthem “Back in Black.” After a stroke that sidelined him from public appearances for months, he broke that silence with a speech that lasted less than a quarter-hour and largely restated familiar tropes.
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
PennLive journalists report state lawmakers subpoenaed in 2020 election probe
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Since the Congressional Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol...
Is progress being made in processing unemployment claims?
An area woman recently lost her job as her employer explained “they wanted to go in another direction.” She reached out to the state to determine whether she qualified for unemployment compensation and she kept track of her communications. The woman called 211 times the first day, finally got through and was on hold for two hours. She talked with someone for 15 minutes. That person made a mistake and the woman had to call back the next day. She made 60 calls before getting through only to be on hold for a long time again, but did eventually get to talk with someone. It’s yet to be determined whether she’ll get unemployment compensation or not.
Democrat John Fetterman plans ‘raw’ remarks in return to Pennsylvania’s US Senate race
The contest offers Democrats perhaps their best pickup opportunity nationally as the two parties battle for Senate control in the November midterm elections. Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests.
John Fetterman to make first public appearance as Democratic nominee in Erie
Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail Friday evening in Erie, his first public appearance as his party’s nominee — and his first appearance since suffering a stroke days before winning the primary in May. The move comes weeks before the fall campaign season begins in earnest, and amid increasingly sharp criticism from his rival, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Will Pa. schools be back to normal this year?
The last time schools were what can be described as normal was in March 2020. That’s when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and disrupted education like never we’ve ever seen before. Online classes, to mask or not to mask students, and politics have had roles. Two-and-a-half years later, a...
Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say
Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
It’s far too easy to be labeled a child abuser in Pennsylvania, lawsuit claims
Thousands of parents and caregivers in Pennsylvania are unfairly labeled as child abusers before they’re able to defend themselves, according to a lawsuit filed in Commonwealth Court by parents, caregivers, and community organizations. People accused of child abuse can be listed offenders before they’ve had a hearing, which is...
This conservative group helped push a disputed election theory in Pennsylvania and North Carolina
Over the past two years, what many in the legal world considered a fringe theory has become an increasingly hot topic. A controversial legal theory that could radically reshape presidential and congressional elections has had a vocal supporter in filings to the U.S. Supreme Court. Since 2020, a conservative group...
Pennsylvania advocates push for Congress to reauthorize home visit programs for kids and parents
Around 3,000 households receive home visiting services statewide; advocates say the program only reaches a fraction of eligible families due to funding constraints. Federal authorization for a program that helps pregnant women and families with young children will expire at the end of September, and Pennsylvania advocates are pushing Congress to renew it to avoid any disruption in services.
Pa. targets litter in new campaign
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” is the name of an anti-littering...
FBI, seeking information related to Rep. Scott Perry, delivers subpoenas to several Pa. GOP lawmakers, sources say
Federal investigators delivered subpoenas or paid visits to several House and Senate Republican offices in the Pennsylvania Capitol on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to multiple sources. At least some of the individuals receiving subpoenas were told they were not targets of an investigation, according to at least six sources reached...
Doug Mastriano cuts his meeting short with the January 6 panel, Pompeo talks.
The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection interviewed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and met briefly with Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano on Tuesday as it probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Pompeo is among several of Trump’s former Cabinet...
Doug Mastriano used legal maneuvering to end his Jan. 6 committee interview
State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin) abruptly ended an interview with U.S. House investigators Tuesday after previously signaling he’d answer questions from the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Mastriano, who has spread disinformation about the 2020 election and worked to help overturn the results, ended...
Pa. state senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures
Citing Tower Health’s decision to shutter two hospitals within the past year, state Sen. Carolyn Comitta’s bill looks to reform the closure process. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
Making sense of social media in Pa.’s high-profile races
With just under three months until Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election day, at least four candidates in the commonwealth’s high-profile races for Governor and senator are highly visible online. But even if you aren’t on popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, social media can be hard to ignore....
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
The incident comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats. A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress.
