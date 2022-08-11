An area woman recently lost her job as her employer explained “they wanted to go in another direction.” She reached out to the state to determine whether she qualified for unemployment compensation and she kept track of her communications. The woman called 211 times the first day, finally got through and was on hold for two hours. She talked with someone for 15 minutes. That person made a mistake and the woman had to call back the next day. She made 60 calls before getting through only to be on hold for a long time again, but did eventually get to talk with someone. It’s yet to be determined whether she’ll get unemployment compensation or not.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO