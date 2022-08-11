ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-40

Knoxville Police is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that occurred late Monday night along I-40 East. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 1 dead after shooting outside …. Gibbs intersection made safer with sidewalks. Search continues for missing Gatlinburg woman Claudene …. Anakeesta receives arboretum accredidation. Face-to-face with bear. Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cocke County, TN
Cocke County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Semi-truck fire near Midway Road in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi-truck caught fire on a highway going east near an exit that closed two lanes Monday night. The lanes reopened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Knoxville Police Department reported to the scene where a semi-truck was on fire near the Midway Road exit on I-40. According to the Smartway TDOT app, two right lanes were blocked.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Wate Midday News
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash

‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Updated: 6 hours ago. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request. Updated: 15 hours ago. The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. KPD joins...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck fire closed all lanes of I-40 East Monday night. The Knoxville Police Department shared that the interstate was closed near the Midway Road exit due to the fire. As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, traffic was being diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. One...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy