Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Search continues for missing Gatlinburg woman Claudene Whaley
Investigators and search teams are continuing to look for missing Gatlinburg woman Claudene Whaley, who is at the center of a TBI Silver Alert and has been missing for more than a week. WATE Midday News.
WATE
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-40
Knoxville Police is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that occurred late Monday night along I-40 East. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 1 dead after shooting outside …. Gibbs intersection made safer with sidewalks. Search continues for missing Gatlinburg woman Claudene …. Anakeesta receives arboretum accredidation. Face-to-face with bear. Knoxville...
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
wvlt.tv
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
Semi-truck fire near Midway Road in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi-truck caught fire on a highway going east near an exit that closed two lanes Monday night. The lanes reopened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Knoxville Police Department reported to the scene where a semi-truck was on fire near the Midway Road exit on I-40. According to the Smartway TDOT app, two right lanes were blocked.
18-Year-Old Isabela Martinez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, an 18-year-old Isabela Martinez died in a fatal crash on East Morris Boulevard on Saturday night. Officials stated that Dominick Cornacchia, 23, was [..]
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
wvlt.tv
Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday. The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post. The next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
wvlt.tv
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Updated: 6 hours ago. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s...
Two-alarm fire reported at West Knoxville apartment
Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire on Walker Springs in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe
UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rosedale Avenue victim dies after shooting in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting on Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.
WATE
Gibbs community adds more sidewalks to busy area thanks to Knox County engineering
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department has added walking connectivity in Gibbs after completing a sidewalk project at Harbison’s Crossing at the intersection of East Emory Road and Tazewell Pike. According to Jim Snowden, the senior director of Knox County Engineering & Public...
Smokies parking fees to fund ‘next century of service,’ superintendent says
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The superintendent of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park calls it a significant milestone and an opportunity to invest, but it has come with some opposition. Starting March 1, 2023, it will cost visitors $5 for a day, $15 for a week, or $40 for an annual parking tag. Tags won’t be […]
crossvillenews1st.com
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
WATE
Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
wvlt.tv
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request. Updated: 15 hours ago. The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. KPD joins...
wvlt.tv
Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck fire closed all lanes of I-40 East Monday night. The Knoxville Police Department shared that the interstate was closed near the Midway Road exit due to the fire. As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, traffic was being diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. One...
Comments / 0