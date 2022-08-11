ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since March 7

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Thursday for the 58th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.7 cents to $5.412, its lowest amount since March 7.

The average price has dropped $1.05 since rising to a record high of $6.462 on June 14, including 2.9 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 16.7 cents less than one week ago and 73.6 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.033 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 58th consecutive day, dropping one-tenth of a cent to $5.303, its lowest amount since March 6. It is 13.7 cents less than one week ago and 75.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 95.4 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.105 over the past 58 days and $1.107 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12, including 3.2 cents Wednesday.

The national average price dropped for the 57th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.3 cents to $4.01. It has dropped $1.006 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 15.3 cents less than one week ago and 67.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 82.4 cents more than one year ago.

