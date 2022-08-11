ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Datawisp Finalizes $3.6M Round to Expand B2B No-Code Data Platform

Datawisp, a no-code data exploration platform focused on web3 and gaming, has raised $3.6 million in funding. investment round was “led by CoinFund, with participation from Spartan Capital, Mirana Ventures, Dweb3 Capital, and existing investors Play Ventures.”. For most businesses, the ability to make data-informed decisions is severely bottlenecked...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Galaxy Digital Dumps Bitgo Merger, Bitgo Demands $100 Million in Break Up Fee

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) has terminated its acquisition of Bitgo, an institutional digital asset trading and custody provider. Galaxy currently has a market cap of around CDN $2.9 billion. The proposed merger, put in place in 2021, valued Bitgo at around $1.2 billion. In a public statement released today, Galaxy...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Kraken Now Supports Trading with Basilisk (BSX)

Digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to announce that Basilisk (BSX) has begun trading on their platform. Clients can add BSX to their Kraken accounts “by navigating to Funding, selecting Basilisk, and then Deposit.” Trading with this token started on August 11, 2022. According to Kraken, here’s what...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

DeFi: Maven 11 Introduces Permissioned Pool with Maple Finance

Maven 11 has introduced a Permissioned Pool with assistance from Maple Finance. The initial pool size will be $40 million in USDC with a decent risk-adjusted return to investors. Initial participants for the pool include Flow Traders, Wintermute and Auros. The pool may issue loans to various borrowers with whom...
CREDITS & LOANS
crowdfundinsider.com

Syfe Launches in Australia, Offering a Platform to Invest in US stocks, ETFs, Crypto

Syfe, which claims to be a leading digital investment platform headquartered in Singapore officially launched in Australia. This is Syfe’s third market “after its launch in Hong Kong last quarter.”. In July, Syfe celebrated its third anniversary and “revealed that it had reached a significant milestone of over...
MARKETS
