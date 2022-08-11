Read full article on original website
Volume One
Dear Prudence Thrift Shop is Eau Claire’s Newest Sweetheart
Get fly on a dime with downtown Eau Claire’s newest thrift shop, Dear Prudence. Samara Snapp, owner of Dear Prudence Thrift Boutique (515 Wisconsin St.), dreamt up the idea of her business back in 2020. However, she decided to shelf those plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic – until now.
airlinegeeks.com
Sun Country Schedules First-of-its-Kind EAS Flight
In mid-July 2022, the Department of Transportation posted a document selecting Sun Country as the airline that will serve the Essential Air Service of Eau Claire in Wisconsin. When the DOT decision was made it was a shock to most as there has never been an aircraft this large operating an EAS route within the lower 48 states. Southern Airways Express even posted a letter arguing they didn’t meet certain EAS requirements.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
visitwinona.com
Justine & Sam’s One Wanderful Weekend in Winona Itinerary
This charming little town is surrounded by bluffs & waterways, making it the perfect getaway for some QT in nature & slow-paced local hangs. Start your day off w/ the sun at Great River Bluffs State Park. King’s Bluff is a short, easy hike with a beautiful sunrise view!
Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets
Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
Volume One
GET A CLUE: Clued Upp Outdoor Event is Back With a Maddening Theme
We’re all mad here in Eau Claire. This year’s Clued Upp interactive outdoor game has an Alice in Wonderland theme, and it falls down the rabbit hole Oct. 1. Just like last year, round up a team of your friends and some killer costumes to solve clues and compete versus other teams against a clock. All you need is a smartphone to access the Clued Upp app and walk through downtown Eau Claire between 9am-2pm the day of to complete the challenges.
Volume One
COLUMN: Reclaiming the Art Inside You
For two consecutive years, I have had the privilege of spending one week of my summer working with artistic teens looking for a creative experience unlike any other. They come to be taught writing, dance, music, art, and theater through immersive lessons, collaborative pieces, and performances they create entirely on their own. They come to the Midwest Artist Academy at UW-Eau Claire to have a better understanding of art, and I leave having a better understanding of myself.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic Health System notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
Volume One
Rock Hitmakers Goo Goo Dolls Slated for Pablo Center
Wait, is that the ’90s we hear? Word broke today the the Goo Goo Dolls – the multiplatinum hitmakers from the post-grunge era who’ve recently reached a new generation via TikTok – will be performing at Eau Claire’s Pablo Center at the Confluence this fall. The show is set for 7:30pm on Friday, Oct. 28, on the RCU Stage.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, Democrats campaign in Eau Claire Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers joined several fellow Democrats on the November ballot for a campaign stop Thursday at the Labor Hall on Birch Street in Eau Claire. Joined by his running mate, Lt. Gov. nominee Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Third Congressional District nominee Brad Pfaff and others, Evers spoke about the contrast between him and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels.
wizmnews.com
Distracted driving may have led to deadly crash in Buffalo County
A driver looking at a cell phone may have caused a fatal accident in Buffalo County this week. Investigators say a woman apparently looked away from the road at her phone and rear-ended another vehicle which had slowed down to make a left turn off Highway 35 at Fountain City on Wednesday afternoon.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
