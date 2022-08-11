Read full article on original website
Incumbent Mike Cronk runs for District 36 in the Alaska House
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Mike Cronk is running for District 36 in the Alaska House of Representatives. He said he is running because he wants to make sure rural Alaska has a voice in Juneau. “I was a teacher for 25 years. I served on the Fish and Game Board Advisory Committee for 25 years. As soon as I retired from teaching, I was elected to the regional school board, so I guess I kind of have a little history of representing people.”
Groups in US State Get Creative to Help Voters With Election Changes
JUNEAU, Alaska - Drag performers shimmied up and down a walkway between cafe tables, as enthusiastic patrons took photos, waved cash and filled out ballots ranking the shows. The mock election, fueled by performances that brought the din of an Anchorage, Alaska, cafe to a roar, was aimed at teaching voters about the state's new ranked choice voting system.
Angela “Fitch” Fowler runs for District 36 in the Alaska House
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Democrat Angela “Fitch” Fowler is running for District 36 in the Alaska House of Representatives. She said she is running because she wants to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. “I hope to bring my understanding of rural Alaska to the table to make sure that their concerns and opinions have a voice in discussion, whether it’s about fish, education or safety,” she explained.
3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 likely won’t survive the primary
When Mike Dunleavy ran for governor four years ago, he was the conservative candidate, running far to the right of the incumbent. Now, as he vies for re-election, Dunleavy has two well-funded candidates running to the right of him: Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
Alaska election guide: Q&As with candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and governor
U.S. House – Special Election. (Voters rank candidates in order of preference) (Voters select one candidate; top four advance to November election) Shoshana Gungurstein (NP) Samuel A. “Al” Merrill (R) Lisa Murkowski (R)*. Pat Nolin (R) John Schiess (R) – Did not respond. Kendall Shorkey (R)
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family
Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: The impact on Alaska families of broadening the funding base
Often when we look at the distributional impact of various Alaska funding options we use the analysis developed by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) and used in its April 2017 and February 2021 reports for the legislature. But because it is difficult to use those tools to...
Nelson named as executive director of Alaska Department of Fish & Game
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has announced that Art Nelson has taken the position of executive director, replacing Glenn Haight who departed earlier this summer. According to a press release, Nelson brings experience with the board’s regulatory process from his past service on the...
First ever electric car rally in Alaska to make history
3 people have died in a fire at an AVCP Regional Housing Authority building. The fire took place at an Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority apartment complex at 409 Ptarmigan. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy...
Voter management system used in Alaska tied to leftist activists and Democrat operatives
A prominent voter-roll management system used by 31 states, including Alaska and the District of Columbia has politically compromised ties, according to a new report by independent research group VerityVote. The Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, was sold to states like Alaska as a quick and easy way to...
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Assembly wants to know how the city’s former health...
$9.7M Federal Grant to Boost Healthcare Career Training in Alaska
The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) in Anchorage is getting $9.7 million to expand job opportunities and improve Alaska’s healthcare sector through training programs. The federal money is an American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). APCA’s Alaska Healthcare Workforce Pipeline is one of thirty-two projects nationwide receiving the first batch of grants.
Expensive West Susitna project will benefit foreign mining companies, not everyday Alaskans
We support responsible development of Alaska’s roads and resources, but the West Susitna Access Road is a waste of money that will hurt Alaskan businesses. The recent op-ed by a group calling themselves Friends of West Susitna made claims about the road that sound compelling enough to the average person who’s not closely tracking the […] The post Expensive West Susitna project will benefit foreign mining companies, not everyday Alaskans appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
A Lonesome Stepchild of Cook Inlet—The Susitna River
Chair of the board for the Matsu Fish and Wildlife Commission Mike Wood came to Alaska to do a semester course with the National Outdoor Leadership School and never left. He lights up when he talks about the Alaskan Range. Spent the first half of my life trying to climb...
Live 2022 Primary election coverage from the Alaska Landmine
We are excited to again be providing live coverage for Tuesday’s primary. Tune in to watch the Landmine’s Jeff Landfield, former Representative Charisse Millett, and pollster Ivan Moore interview candidates and provide election results and analysis. We will be streaming the show on our Facebook page and YouTube...
Project Veritas, in Anchorage, says it has smoking gun on Murkowski and ranked choice voting ballot mess
Project Veritas, an investigative journalism nonprofit, landed in Anchorage this week and is doing a story about Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her ties to the creation of the ranked choice voting election system created by Ballot Measure 2. The reporter for Project Veritas tried to show Murkowski a computer screen...
‘Bombshell’ dropped on future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
SEATTLE, Washington (AP) - A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
SEACAD nabs Arizona man in Skagway for trying to import cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms
Skagway, Alaska (KINY) - Skagway Police Chief Jerry Reddick has announced the arrest of an Arizona man for allegedly attempting to import drugs into Alaska. According to Reddick, on Aug. 4, members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force located a suspicious parcel being shipped in the mail from Arizona to Skagway.
