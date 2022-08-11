ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

Incumbent Mike Cronk runs for District 36 in the Alaska House

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Mike Cronk is running for District 36 in the Alaska House of Representatives. He said he is running because he wants to make sure rural Alaska has a voice in Juneau. “I was a teacher for 25 years. I served on the Fish and Game Board Advisory Committee for 25 years. As soon as I retired from teaching, I was elected to the regional school board, so I guess I kind of have a little history of representing people.”
ALASKA STATE
internationaltechnology.com

Groups in US State Get Creative to Help Voters With Election Changes

JUNEAU, Alaska - Drag performers shimmied up and down a walkway between cafe tables, as enthusiastic patrons took photos, waved cash and filled out ballots ranking the shows. The mock election, fueled by performances that brought the din of an Anchorage, Alaska, cafe to a roar, was aimed at teaching voters about the state's new ranked choice voting system.
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Angela “Fitch” Fowler runs for District 36 in the Alaska House

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Democrat Angela “Fitch” Fowler is running for District 36 in the Alaska House of Representatives. She said she is running because she wants to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. “I hope to bring my understanding of rural Alaska to the table to make sure that their concerns and opinions have a voice in discussion, whether it’s about fish, education or safety,” she explained.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
City
Fairbanks, AK
radiokenai.com

Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family

Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
SOLDOTNA, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bert Williams
kinyradio.com

Nelson named as executive director of Alaska Department of Fish & Game

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has announced that Art Nelson has taken the position of executive director, replacing Glenn Haight who departed earlier this summer. According to a press release, Nelson brings experience with the board’s regulatory process from his past service on the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

First ever electric car rally in Alaska to make history

3 people have died in a fire at an AVCP Regional Housing Authority building. The fire took place at an Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority apartment complex at 409 Ptarmigan. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Assembly wants to know how the city’s former health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Senate#Alaska Fairbanks#State Senate#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Verhagen
akbizmag.com

$9.7M Federal Grant to Boost Healthcare Career Training in Alaska

The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) in Anchorage is getting $9.7 million to expand job opportunities and improve Alaska’s healthcare sector through training programs. The federal money is an American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). APCA’s Alaska Healthcare Workforce Pipeline is one of thirty-two projects nationwide receiving the first batch of grants.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Expensive West Susitna project will benefit foreign mining companies, not everyday Alaskans

We support responsible development of Alaska’s roads and resources, but the West Susitna Access Road is a waste of money that will hurt Alaskan businesses. The recent op-ed by a group calling themselves Friends of West Susitna made claims about the road that sound compelling enough to the average person who’s not closely tracking the […] The post Expensive West Susitna project will benefit foreign mining companies, not everyday Alaskans appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
ktna.org

A Lonesome Stepchild of Cook Inlet—The Susitna River

Chair of the board for the Matsu Fish and Wildlife Commission Mike Wood came to Alaska to do a semester course with the National Outdoor Leadership School and never left. He lights up when he talks about the Alaskan Range. Spent the first half of my life trying to climb...
TALKEETNA, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Live 2022 Primary election coverage from the Alaska Landmine

We are excited to again be providing live coverage for Tuesday’s primary. Tune in to watch the Landmine’s Jeff Landfield, former Representative Charisse Millett, and pollster Ivan Moore interview candidates and provide election results and analysis. We will be streaming the show on our Facebook page and YouTube...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Housing
alaskasnewssource.com

‘Bombshell’ dropped on future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery

SEATTLE, Washington (AP) - A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy