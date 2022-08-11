FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Mike Cronk is running for District 36 in the Alaska House of Representatives. He said he is running because he wants to make sure rural Alaska has a voice in Juneau. “I was a teacher for 25 years. I served on the Fish and Game Board Advisory Committee for 25 years. As soon as I retired from teaching, I was elected to the regional school board, so I guess I kind of have a little history of representing people.”

