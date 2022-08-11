Search canceled after Birmingham man found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 92-year-old Willie Sole has been found safe.

No other information has been released at this time.

—

ORIGINAL (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Willie Sole , 92, was last seen driving a green 2000 Toyota Avalon XL with Alabama license plate number “720AW4” along Highway 280 at Valleydale Road just after 10:15 a.m. Thursday. BPD says Sole “sometimes becomes disoriented.”

Sole is described as being 5’6″ and weighing 150 pounds and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue, red and white-striped button-down shirt as seen in the photo.

Police have listed Sole as being “critically missing,” meaning he could be in danger or could be a danger to those around him.

If you have any information on Sole’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

