Search canceled after Birmingham man found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 92-year-old Willie Sole has been found safe.
No other information has been released at this time.
ORIGINAL (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.
Willie Sole , 92, was last seen driving a green 2000 Toyota Avalon XL with Alabama license plate number “720AW4” along Highway 280 at Valleydale Road just after 10:15 a.m. Thursday. BPD says Sole “sometimes becomes disoriented.”Bessemer man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
Sole is described as being 5’6″ and weighing 150 pounds and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue, red and white-striped button-down shirt as seen in the photo.
Police have listed Sole as being “critically missing,” meaning he could be in danger or could be a danger to those around him.
If you have any information on Sole's whereabouts, you're asked to contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
