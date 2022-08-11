ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster County, TX

Big Bend closes several camps due to increase in bear activity

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several campgrounds at Big Bend National Park will be closed due to an increase in bear activity in the area.

According to a post by Big Bend National Park, the Chisos Basin Campground and Chisos Basin Group Campground will be closed beginning on Friday due to bear activity “in and around the campground.”

The post stated that food sources in the area that may be enticing to “hungry bears,” including mesquite pods.

The closure was announced to ensure the safety of both humans and the bears.

The campsites will reopen when the bears have moved on from the area.

