Rename sports complex for heroic Jersey City police officer; Enforce traffic laws; Remembering Mayor Cucci; Dem congressmen fail us | Letters

Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
Murphy says he supports controversial $4.7B plan to widen N.J. Turnpike extension
In his first public comments on the matter, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signaled his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike extension to and from the Holland Tunnel that has drawn the wrath of some environmentalists and local leaders. “It’s quite ambitious, it’s needed,”...
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed
A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
Bike ban in pedestrian plazas, deal with school district on city park among items for Jersey City council Wednesday
A ban in cycling through pedestrian plazas and affordable housing Downtown were a couple of the topics on the agenda Monday at the Jersey City council caucus meeting. The city council will also look into an ordinance prohibiting all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public streets. “Based on the state...
New Jersey Globe
Bergen County man who stabbed Rushdie voted only in 2016
Hadi T. Matar, the Fairview man charged with attempting to murder author Salmon Rushdie, is an infrequent voter in New Jersey elections. Records maintained by the New Jersey Division of Elections show that Matar registered to vote in November 2015, just one week after his 18th birthday. He voted in the 2016 Democratic primary — Hillary Clinton won 61% against Bernie Sanders in Fairview that year — and general elections, but hasn’t voted since then.
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
Christ Hospital opens Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center
CarePoint Health has opened the “Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center” at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, named for an attending physician at the hospital, community leader and philanthropist. The naming of the research center celebrates the generous donation from Shah’s foundation that made it possible and the decades-long...
Craig Guy appears next in line for county executive seat after DeGise decides to retire
As county executive Tom DeGise made known on Monday and Tuesday that his current term as county executive ending in 2023 will be his last, the stars are aligning for his chief of staff, Craig Guy, to take over as county executive. A long-time Hudson County political insider and DeGise’s...
National accreditation agency seeks additional info from New Jersey City University
The accreditation of cash-strapped New Jersey City University could be at risk after a higher education reporting agency has requested additional information on the school’s resources and improvement plans. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), the accrediting agency that oversees New Jersey colleges and universities, on Aug....
Budget adoption and cannabis fee hikes on deck for Bayonne City Council
It’ll be a busy night at Bayonne City Hall Wednesday. Bayonne residents will get an in-depth look at the new municipal budget, which will likely include a 1.4% municipal tax increase, at the 7 p.m. City Council meeting, which will begin with a budget hearing. Also on the agenda...
hudsontv.com
Assemblyman Sampson Bill Authorizing NJ Infrastructure Bank To Expend Money For Loans For Environmental Projects Now Law
Photo Credit: NewJerseyGlobe.com Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation sponsored by Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson (D-District 31) to authorize the NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for Fiscal Year 2023. The measure is co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-District 31). This bill...
1 Million Dollar Settlement for Senior Attacked by Neighbor's Dog in Rahway NJ
We reached a fair settlement. It is rewarding when the companies and parties responsible for their negligence that cause severe physical and emotional trauma are held responsible" -- Howard P. Lesnik Esq. . MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. August 15, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 28, 2020. , the...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
Man sentenced to 30 years for 2018 Jersey City murder
A Jersey City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. James Crawford, 24, convicted by a jury of the murder of 23-year-old Eric Crocker and weapons offenses, was sentenced Friday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio. Under the terms of the sentence, Crawford will not be eligiblet for parole for 30 years. The jury was hung on the conspiracy to commit murder charge against Crawford.
hudsoncountyview.com
Labor leader slams opposition to $4.7B Turnpike proposal: ‘We live in the real world’
Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative Director Mark Longo is slamming the recent opposition to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion proposal, stating “we live in the real world” that requires improvements to the Holland Tunnel. “We are deeply troubled by the recent resolutions slammed through by the Hoboken...
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield police to take part in statewide end-of-summer crackdown
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from the Bloomfield Police Department will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
NJ.com
