Rename sports complex for heroic Jersey City police officer; Enforce traffic laws; Remembering Mayor Cucci; Dem congressmen fail us | Letters

Hadi T. Matar, the Fairview man charged with attempting to murder author Salmon Rushdie, is an infrequent voter in New Jersey elections. Records maintained by the New Jersey Division of Elections show that Matar registered to vote in November 2015, just one week after his 18th birthday. He voted in the 2016 Democratic primary — Hillary Clinton won 61% against Bernie Sanders in Fairview that year — and general elections, but hasn’t voted since then.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO