Senior Camp at Camp Hollis Offers 1 Day Retreat Sept. 13th
A fun filled 1 day retreat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, join us as we celebrate 30 years of Senior Camp. Geared especially for residents, ages 50+, this year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere! Situated along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is located three miles west of the city of Oswego, 40 Health Camp Road, and features a unique day camp experience like no other. Many seniors attend year after year and look forward to the Senior Camp Retreat. Newcomers are always welcome, and we encourage you to bring a friend or two along to enjoy the festivities.
Farnham Family Servcies To Hold Customer Service Training Days Sept. 13 and 14
People who face great challenges in life (felonies, addiction, poverty) often miss out on entry level customer service jobs even when they compete with people who have no work experience – the other candidate always seems to get the job. Starting September 13th and 14th, Farnham will help even...
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event at Fort Ontario Oct. 15th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made sixty free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15th, 2022.
Oswego Figure Skating Club Represented At National Level
In February of this year, Rowan Mott placed second at the Empire State Games in Lake Placid, qualifying her to attend the national level competition in Des Moines, Iowa at the end of July. At eleven years old, she traveled to the State Games of America held in Des Moines...
Oswego County and Oswego Health Partner to Hold Hiring Event Aug. 24
Oswego Health, one of Oswego County’s largest local employers, will hold a hiring event at the Oswego County Workforce NY (OCWNY) Career Center, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. The event will run by appointment only from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Oswego Health is currently looking to...
Oswego County Senior Fair Set for September 9th
Looking for information on programs and services designed specifically for seniors? Interested in useful giveaways and free food? Then you won’t want to miss the Oswego County Senior Fair!. Presented by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th at the Oswego Speedway. The...
Port Of Oswego Continues Tonnage Increase Over 2021: 187,210 Tons Shipped To-Date
Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. “As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by...
Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park
Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
Richard “Dick” Pike – August 11, 2022
Richard Pike, 79; of Phoenix, NY passed peacefully Thursday afternoon, August, 11th at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Syracuse NY. Mr. Pike was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Walter and Rachel (Plenderleith) Cooke Pike. He has been a resident of Phoenix, NY since 1986. Mr. Pike was a...
4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD: 8/1/22 – 8/7/22
Time/Date: 23:11:00 – 08/01/22 Booking Number: 7685. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL1198.9D AM0 (8067) CIRCUMVNT INTRLCK-OP...
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
Two of four restaurant inspection failures include insects; 71 operating acceptably
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jul. 17 through Jul. 30. This represents two weeks of data.
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
New York Mills church hold flea market ahead of annual Polish Night
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The Sacred Heart - St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church in New York Mills is holding a weekend of activities which kicked off with a flea market on Thursday night. The flea market continued Friday at the church, located at 201 Main...
Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition
TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobiling, not on snow, but on water. It’s called snowmobile watercross. “The people ask, snowmobile on the water, jet skis?” said Kevin Baker, director of the New York State Watercross Association. “No, snowmobiles, physical snowmobiles you can actually take a regular trail snowmobile, bring it out and go across without a problem.”
House of the Week: Skaneateles’ Brooklawn Lane gave its new owners a chance to be creative
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – When Ted and Nancy Norman were working on their new home 1992 West Lake Road near Skaneateles, they had a simple goal. “I want people in awe when they visit,” Nancy said. “I want them to want to look around.”
Mercy Flight Helicopter called to scene of Webster Hill Road ATV accident
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of an ATV accident over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Webster Hill Road, town of Ava, between the Krupp and Dorn Spur Roads. As of this report, details regarding the crash...
