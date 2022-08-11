ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Senior Camp at Camp Hollis Offers 1 Day Retreat Sept. 13th

A fun filled 1 day retreat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, join us as we celebrate 30 years of Senior Camp. Geared especially for residents, ages 50+, this year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere! Situated along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is located three miles west of the city of Oswego, 40 Health Camp Road, and features a unique day camp experience like no other. Many seniors attend year after year and look forward to the Senior Camp Retreat. Newcomers are always welcome, and we encourage you to bring a friend or two along to enjoy the festivities.
OSWEGO, NY
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022

Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
SCRIBA, NY
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event at Fort Ontario Oct. 15th

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made sixty free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15th, 2022.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego Figure Skating Club Represented At National Level

In February of this year, Rowan Mott placed second at the Empire State Games in Lake Placid, qualifying her to attend the national level competition in Des Moines, Iowa at the end of July. At eleven years old, she traveled to the State Games of America held in Des Moines...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Senior Fair Set for September 9th

Looking for information on programs and services designed specifically for seniors? Interested in useful giveaways and free food? Then you won’t want to miss the Oswego County Senior Fair!. Presented by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th at the Oswego Speedway. The...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park

Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
SYRACUSE, NY
Richard “Dick” Pike – August 11, 2022

Richard Pike, 79; of Phoenix, NY passed peacefully Thursday afternoon, August, 11th at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Syracuse NY. Mr. Pike was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Walter and Rachel (Plenderleith) Cooke Pike. He has been a resident of Phoenix, NY since 1986. Mr. Pike was a...
PHOENIX, NY
localsyr.com

4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD: 8/1/22 – 8/7/22

Time/Date: 23:11:00 – 08/01/22 Booking Number: 7685. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL1198.9D AM0 (8067) CIRCUMVNT INTRLCK-OP...
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobiling, not on snow, but on water. It’s called snowmobile watercross. “The people ask, snowmobile on the water, jet skis?” said Kevin Baker, director of the New York State Watercross Association. “No, snowmobiles, physical snowmobiles you can actually take a regular trail snowmobile, bring it out and go across without a problem.”
MARTINSBURG, NY

