Scott Peterson retrial hearing: Watch the recap

By Erin Tracy
 5 days ago

The live hearing has finished. Check back for more coverage later today.

Before a judge decides whether Scott Peterson’s murder conviction should be overturned on the grounds of juror misconduct, each side will have one last chance to present its case during oral arguments this morning.

Both have filed written briefs that detail what they say proves their case.

Peterson’s attorneys argue that juror Richelle Nice was biased against Peterson long before hearing any of the evidence about the disappearance and murders of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case and is the respondent to the juror misconduct claim that came out of Peterson’s petition for habeas corpus, said no evidence of bias or intentional omission of information was presented at the evidentiary hearing.

MERCED, CA
