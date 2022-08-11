Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022.

The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile after the global COVID-19 pandemic that shut everything down, including cruise lines, for several months. Originally, the Carnival Sensation was supposed to replace the previous docked ships in Mobile including the Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Fascination.

The Carnival Ecstasy arrived in Mobile back in March to cover some of the Carnival Sensation’s previously scheduled cruises , however, some of the Sensation’s cruises were canceled. When it was announced that the Carnival Ecstasy was coming to Mobile, it was said that the ship would cruise from March 10, 2022, to Oct. 10, 2022. All cruises scheduled from Oct. 15, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, have been canceled.

The Carnival Spirit will start cruising in Mobile on Oct. 22, 2023, until at least March 30, 2024. It is unknown at this time what will happen after March 2024. The Carnival Spirit will offer six, seven, and eight-day cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

