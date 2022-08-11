Read full article on original website
1 Killed, 2 Badly Hurt in Carlsbad Bicycle-Motorcycle Crash Involving Speed, Reckless Riding
One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported. The fatal collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road occurred about 1 p.m., as the motorcyclist was fleeing to the north from a state parks officer trying to pull him over for speeding and reckless riding, according to police.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car
A 34-year-old man was killed Monday when his motorcycle crashed into a car in the Palm City neighborhood, authorities said.
Man Pronounced Dead after Three-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Irvine, CA]
IRVINE, CA (August 16, 2022) – Saturday morning, a man succumbed to his injuries following a three-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine. According to the CHP, the collision occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Jeffrey Road. Responding firefighters and medical personnel arrived and declared...
Motorcyclist being pursued by State Parks officer hits, kills cyclist in Carlsbad
A cyclist in Carlsbad was struck and killed Monday afternoon during a collision with a motorcycle that was being pursued by a State Parks officer, authorities said.
Rider Airlifted after Motorcycle Collision on State Route 317 [Aguanga, CA]
AGUANGA, CA (August 16, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, authorities airlifted one rider following a motorcycle collision on State Route 317. The collision happened around 2:45 p.m., near State Route 371 and State Route 79. Police said the 33-year-old male rider of a Yamaha sport bike rode through the State...
Pedestrian Crash on Highland Avenue Kills Woman [National City, CA]
NATIONAL CITY, CA (August 15, 2022) – Early Wednesday morning, one woman was pronounced dead after a pedestrian crash on Highland Avenue. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near East 16th Street on August 10th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Following preliminary...
DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego
08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said “it was kinda under the table”. A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
79-year-old hospitalized after hitting car parked in bike lane
A 79-year-old man was badly hurt when he crashed his electronic bicycle into a car that was illegally parked in a bike lane near Torrey Preserve, authorities said.
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
More than $110,000 raised for family of Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
A memorial fund set up in honor of the Carlsbad woman recently killed while riding her electric bicycle has surpassed $110,000.
Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist
CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
Man shot in Valencia Park neighborhood
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in the Valencia Park area, San Diego Police Department said.
Cyclist Killed in Bicycle-Auto Collision on Broadway [Escondido, CA]
Bicycle Accident near El Norte Parkway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the fatal incident happened around 10:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Broadway, approaching El Norte Parkway. Investigators said a 69-year-old woman going southbound struck the bicyclist from behind. However, the reason behind the incident remains unclear.
Guardrail Keeps Driver from Plunging Up to 150 Feet into Valley After Hitting Tree
A sedan crashed in University Heights early Sunday, with only the guardrail keeping it from plunging into the valley below. A resident heard the crash at about 1:20 a.m. and rushed outside to find the vehicle dipping over the edge and held by the damaged rail, according to OnScene.TV. The driver, though, fled the scene and was not found.
Fire Damages Home of El Cajon Family on Vacation, Sitter and Cat Rescued
A home being watched by the family house sitter was badly damaged in a fire Monday. Firefighters responded to a blaze that started in a bathroom at the home on 1100 block of Brockton Street around 1:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Heartland Fire Department. The house sitter was able...
Witnesses Say Woman Jaywalked Before Being Struck, Killed in El Cajon
A woman died in El Cajon early Sunday after being struck by a car while jaywalking on a dark street. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the 29-year-old woman had walked across the street outside the crosswalk when a male driving eastbound on East Bradley Avenue hit her. The...
One dead after crashing into light pole in National City
A person is dead after their car crashed into a light pole in San Diego's National City area Friday afternoon.
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
Community honors Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
The woman's husband, a firefighter, had spoken to Carlsbad City Council about improving road safety just a couple weeks prior.
