Times of San Diego

1 Killed, 2 Badly Hurt in Carlsbad Bicycle-Motorcycle Crash Involving Speed, Reckless Riding

One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported. The fatal collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road occurred about 1 p.m., as the motorcyclist was fleeing to the north from a state parks officer trying to pull him over for speeding and reckless riding, according to police.
L.A. Weekly

Man Pronounced Dead after Three-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Irvine, CA]

IRVINE, CA (August 16, 2022) – Saturday morning, a man succumbed to his injuries following a three-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine. According to the CHP, the collision occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Jeffrey Road. Responding firefighters and medical personnel arrived and declared...
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Crash on Highland Avenue Kills Woman [National City, CA]

NATIONAL CITY, CA (August 15, 2022) – Early Wednesday morning, one woman was pronounced dead after a pedestrian crash on Highland Avenue. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near East 16th Street on August 10th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Following preliminary...
onscene.tv

DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego

08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said “it was kinda under the table”. A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist

CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
L.A. Weekly

Cyclist Killed in Bicycle-Auto Collision on Broadway [Escondido, CA]

Bicycle Accident near El Norte Parkway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the fatal incident happened around 10:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Broadway, approaching El Norte Parkway. Investigators said a 69-year-old woman going southbound struck the bicyclist from behind. However, the reason behind the incident remains unclear.
