ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Police identify 39-year-old man fatally struck on N.J. highway

Police identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Toms River as a 39-year-old township man. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of a man “wandering” in the road near Route 37 east and Marian Street around 5:45 a.m., according to township police. Minutes later, police received another call about a person hit by a car in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Man sentenced to 30 years for 2018 Jersey City murder

A Jersey City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. James Crawford, 24, convicted by a jury of the murder of 23-year-old Eric Crocker and weapons offenses, was sentenced Friday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio. Under the terms of the sentence, Crawford will not be eligiblet for parole for 30 years. The jury was hung on the conspiracy to commit murder charge against Crawford.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Three Bayonne men charged in assault that sent victim to hospital: police

Three Bayonne men have been charged with aggravated assault after beating another man Saturday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the area of 22nd Street and Avenue E Saturday on a report of a fight involving multiple people and found a 21-year-old victim on the ground with multiple injuries about his body and head, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Teen critical after she’s thrown from minivan in Garden State Parkway crash

A 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after she was thrown from a minivan during a one-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving the minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth, Union County, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Branch, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Belmar, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
NJ.com

Juvenile fatally struck by train at Jersey Shore

A juvenile was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Sunday afternoon in Point Pleasant Beach, a spokesman for the agency said. The southbound train — which departed from Long Branch shortly before 4 p.m. bound for Bay Head — hit the victim at about 4:30 p.m. at the Forman Avenue crossing, at Route 35.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sex#Jersey Shore#Violent Crime
NJ.com

Man killed, woman injured in Newark shooting

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident Saturday night in Newark. Police responded to the 200 block of Renner Avenue around 9:45 p.m., where they found Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Pickett was...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say

A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash, officials say

A motorcyclist was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Police responded to a report of a crash just after 3 p.m. near Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive in Marlboro, officials said. A Harley David motorcycle, a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark firefighter severely burned in 3-alarm apartment fire

A Newark firefighter suffered serious injuries after responding to a three-alarm apartment fire at South 16th Street and Clinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Newark firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the fourth floor of an occupied four-story residential building, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed. By 2:33...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Garage fire spreads to 7 N.J. condominiums, leaving 3 uninhabitable, police say

A fire on Saturday left three condominiums uninhabitable on Chelsea Circle in Raritan Township, police confirmed on Monday. Firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to a report of a fire inside the garage of one of the units, police said. The fire quickly spread throughout the unit and to connecting units. A total of seven units were damaged, and three were deemed uninhabitable.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Inside the iconic Holiday Snack Bar, a Jersey Shore restaurant like no other

Outside Holiday Snack Bar, there sits a torpedo-like, red-and-white vessel — customers always ask about it, but none can guess where it really came from. It turns out the cute little boat in question was once part of the log flume ride at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the cab became dislodged and washed ashore in Beach Haven, almost 30 miles south.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy