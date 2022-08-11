A Jersey City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. James Crawford, 24, convicted by a jury of the murder of 23-year-old Eric Crocker and weapons offenses, was sentenced Friday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio. Under the terms of the sentence, Crawford will not be eligiblet for parole for 30 years. The jury was hung on the conspiracy to commit murder charge against Crawford.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO