Police identify 39-year-old man fatally struck on N.J. highway
Police identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Toms River as a 39-year-old township man. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of a man “wandering” in the road near Route 37 east and Marian Street around 5:45 a.m., according to township police. Minutes later, police received another call about a person hit by a car in the area.
Man sentenced to 30 years for 2018 Jersey City murder
A Jersey City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. James Crawford, 24, convicted by a jury of the murder of 23-year-old Eric Crocker and weapons offenses, was sentenced Friday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio. Under the terms of the sentence, Crawford will not be eligiblet for parole for 30 years. The jury was hung on the conspiracy to commit murder charge against Crawford.
Three Bayonne men charged in assault that sent victim to hospital: police
Three Bayonne men have been charged with aggravated assault after beating another man Saturday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the area of 22nd Street and Avenue E Saturday on a report of a fight involving multiple people and found a 21-year-old victim on the ground with multiple injuries about his body and head, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Teen critical after she’s thrown from minivan in Garden State Parkway crash
A 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after she was thrown from a minivan during a one-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving the minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth, Union County, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Driver caught with 420 lbs. of weed in car after traffic stop on I-95, cops say
A New York City man was arrested in Bergen County on Thursday after investigators found about 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95, authorities said. Li Fan Feng, 20, of Flushing, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle at busy intersection near Jersey Shore
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along Route 37 in Toms River on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The person — an adult — was hit near the intersection with Hooper Avenue shortly before 6:15 a.m., a Toms River police spokeswoman said. The driver stopped and...
Man robbed of $500 sneakers at gunpoint after setting up sale online
A man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday by two men who had agreed to buy a pair of sneakers for $500, authorities said. The 20-year-old victim told police he had arranged the sale online and met the two men on West 30th Street, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. The victim...
Juvenile fatally struck by train at Jersey Shore
A juvenile was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Sunday afternoon in Point Pleasant Beach, a spokesman for the agency said. The southbound train — which departed from Long Branch shortly before 4 p.m. bound for Bay Head — hit the victim at about 4:30 p.m. at the Forman Avenue crossing, at Route 35.
Man killed, woman injured in Newark shooting
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident Saturday night in Newark. Police responded to the 200 block of Renner Avenue around 9:45 p.m., where they found Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Pickett was...
Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say
A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Motorcyclist, 19, killed after being rear-ended by SUV on I-195, cops say
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville on Sunday night, authorities said. Mohammad A. Abbas was riding west near milepost 5.7 at about 8:40 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Ringoes woman struck his motorcycle from behind, State Police said Monday.
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
Top Rutgers neurosurgeon returns after ‘ghost surgery’ charges. But report says he ‘pushed the envelope.’
A high-profile Rutgers neurosurgeon placed on paid administrative leave last year in the wake of so-called “ghost surgery” allegations is getting his job back, after an investigation by an outside law firm found insufficient evidence to conclude he was not present during critical portions of two medical procedures he had scheduled.
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
YouTube ‘video vigilantes’ say they are coming to N.J. to nab alleged child predators
Predator catchers. Video vigilantes. Concerned citizen groups. That’s how some describe Cameron Decker and a growing number of his fellow YouTube creators who are traveling the country trying to catch alleged sexual predators before an audience of loyal subscribers on the popular video site. The adults pose online as...
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash, officials say
A motorcyclist was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Police responded to a report of a crash just after 3 p.m. near Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive in Marlboro, officials said. A Harley David motorcycle, a...
Newark firefighter severely burned in 3-alarm apartment fire
A Newark firefighter suffered serious injuries after responding to a three-alarm apartment fire at South 16th Street and Clinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Newark firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the fourth floor of an occupied four-story residential building, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed. By 2:33...
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Garage fire spreads to 7 N.J. condominiums, leaving 3 uninhabitable, police say
A fire on Saturday left three condominiums uninhabitable on Chelsea Circle in Raritan Township, police confirmed on Monday. Firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to a report of a fire inside the garage of one of the units, police said. The fire quickly spread throughout the unit and to connecting units. A total of seven units were damaged, and three were deemed uninhabitable.
Inside the iconic Holiday Snack Bar, a Jersey Shore restaurant like no other
Outside Holiday Snack Bar, there sits a torpedo-like, red-and-white vessel — customers always ask about it, but none can guess where it really came from. It turns out the cute little boat in question was once part of the log flume ride at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the cab became dislodged and washed ashore in Beach Haven, almost 30 miles south.
