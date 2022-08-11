ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grass is always greener away from Soldier Field: Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos says he practiced at public parks in Florida to prepare for patchy turf at home stadium this year

By Alex Raskin Sports
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

As the Chicago Bears continue efforts to secure a new stadium, team placekicker Cairo Santos has continued to sound alarm bells over the patchy turf at 97-year-old Soldier Field.

Things are so bad, Santos told the Chicago Sun-Times, that he spent much of the off-season practicing in poorly maintained public parks in Florida, where he attended high school after being born and raised in Brazil.

'I was going to a turf field at a high school, which was perfect,' Santos told the Sun-Times. 'It was almost like, ''OK. I'm getting too comfortable.'' So in my neighborhood, there's a soccer field, and the grass is Bermuda grass. It's real long. I was like, ''OK. This is more like it.''

'The ball flies different. It's not super-even all the time. . . . It's important to put yourself in that situation.'

Santos has never been shy about commenting on the Soldier Field playing surface, recently revealing that he told rookie holder Trenton Gill to avoid any holes on the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NhNk_0hDZpSFN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afqFd_0hDZpSFN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7C9p_0hDZpSFN00
Santos is hardly the first player to complain about Soldier Field's turf. The media has pointed out the deficiencies with the playing surface for years 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ddnun_0hDZpSFN00
Loose turf is seen as the Chicago Bears take on the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 13, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Bills 10-3

The 30-year-old Santos was still solid at Soldier Field last season, nonetheless, connecting on all but two attempts at home last season, both of which were beyond 40 yards. He was even better in 2020, making 15 of 16, while missing just one attempt over 50 yards.

Santos is hardly the first player to complain about Soldier Field's turf.

Former Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery once described the situation to NJ.com.

'The field is terrible,' Jeffery said. 'I definitely remember that. But at the same time, it's football, man … when I was there we always used to tell the equipment manager that you gotta change the field, get the field better. I'm not disrespecting them. I'm just saying: It's terrible.'

The Bears are hoping to build a new park in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, but still face a number of obstacles.

Chicago, meanwhile, has been trying to entice the Bears to stay in the city by offering several renovation strategies for Soldier Field, one of which includes a dome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjWJF_0hDZpSFN00
This graphic rendering provided by Landmark Chicago Interests, LLC, shows a proposed plan to enclose Soldier Field in downtown Chicago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Utah boy, 12, preparing to play in the Little League World Series is placed in a medically induced coma after fracturing his skull falling out of his bunk at the team dorm in Pennsylvania

A 12-year-old who was set to compete in the upcoming Little League World Series is now in a Pennsylvania ICU after fracturing his skull when he fell out of a bunk bed at the Williamsport venue's team dormitory last weekend. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for Utah's Snow Canyon...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Suspension on Line 1! Pirates' Rodolfo Castro set to appeal one game ban and fine... after breaking MLB rules when his cell phone fell out of his pocket midgame

Despite the collective laugh we all had at the expense of Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro, Major League Baseball still decided to punish the player for having a phone in his pocket. Castro was sliding into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 9th, when his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

543K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy