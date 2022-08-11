ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Haven, MI
Government
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Holland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Holland, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Haven, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WOOD

Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
HOLLAND, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
COOPERSVILLE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Powell
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Where to see sunflowers in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer coming to a close, many Michiganders are trying to squeeze in all their favorite late summer activities—like visiting sunflower fields!. The late-summer flowers are best seen in August and September and make for unique photo ops and a picturesque stroll. If you're looking for sunflower farms in West Michigan, we've got you covered!
HUDSONVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Sculptures#Fresh Fruits#Souvenir#Holland Farmer S Market#The Double Up Food Bucks#Shoreline Drive#Christian
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WGAU

Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
KENT COUNTY, MI
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Custom Estate on Supremely Private 9.37-Acre Wooded Site in Ada Lists for $2.295 Million

The Estate in Ada offers over-the-top quality inside and out with comfortable, intimate spaces plus large-scale entertainment spaces, now available for sale. This home located at 240 Taos Ave NE, Ada, Michigan; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 10,942 square feet of living spaces. Call Kendall L Grashuis – Greenridge Realty (EGR) – (Phone: (616) 458-3655) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ada.
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy